Wyjątkowo wysokie ceny na popularnym osiedlu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 14 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Na popularnym osiedlu deweloperskim jest ogromne zainteresowanie, a ceny nieruchomości sięgają zawrotnej kwoty. Właśnie sprzedawany apartament o powierzchni ponad 170 metrów kwadratowych kosztuje aż 4 miliony złotych. Choć cena za metr kwadratowy wynosi 23,4 tysiąca złotych, trzeba pamiętać, że apartament jest w stanie deweloperskim.

Jednakże, jeśli zdecydujemy się na mniejsze mieszkanko na tym samym osiedlu, to nie tylko zaoszczędzimy sporo pieniędzy, ale również otrzymamy to, co oferuje większe mieszkanie. Na przykład, 2-pokojowe mieszkanie o powierzchni 34 metrów kwadratowych jest dostępne za 800 tysięcy złotych. Mimo że cena za metr kwadratowy wynosi 23,3 tysiąca złotych, w porównaniu do większego apartamentu, dostajemy już w pełni umeblowane mieszkanie. Niestety, nie mamy tutaj okazji cieszyć się pięknym widokiem na panoramę stolicy, dlatego również cena nieruchomości jest niższa.

Warto zauważyć, że na tym osiedlu panuje ogromne zainteresowanie, przez co ceny nieruchomości są wyjątkowo wysokie. Wszystko dlatego, że mieszkania na tym osiedlu cieszą się ogromnym prestiżem oraz znajdują się w atrakcyjnej lokalizacji. Jeśli więc pragniemy zamieszkać w tym miejscu, musimy być gotowi na wydatek w wysokości milionów złotych. Jednak dla osób poszukujących mniejszych mieszkań, istnieje szansa na zakup w niższej cenie.

Podsumowując, popularne osiedle deweloperskie jest znanym miejscem o wysokich cenach nieruchomości. W przypadku interesującego nas apartamentu o powierzchni ponad 170 metrów kwadratowych, cena wynosi aż 4 miliony złotych. Jednakże, wybierając mniejsze mieszkanie na tym samym osiedlu, możemy zaoszczędzić sporo pieniędzy i cieszyć się pełnym wyposażeniem.

