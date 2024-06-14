Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zapaść w branży budowlanej: przyczyny i perspektywy

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 14 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Firmy budowlane w Polsce borykają się z poważnymi trudnościami, głównie związanymi z brakiem nowych zleceń. Od pewnego czasu obserwujemy załamanie produkcji budowlano-montażowej, co jest alarmującym sygnałem dla całej branży. Dane statystyczne potwierdzają tę tendencję, a ostatnie badania wskazują na spadek o 2% w porównaniu z poprzednim rokiem.

Przede wszystkim dotkliwie odczuwane jest załamanie w segmencie publicznym, który stanowi połowę polskiego sektora budowlanego. To właśnie tutaj sytuacja bywa najgorsza, a brak inwestycji coraz bardziej się pogłębia. Powody tego stanu rzeczy są różne. Po pierwsze, opóźnienie w dotarciu środków unijnych sprawia, że inwestycje współfinansowane z funduszy UE wciąż nie są w fazie realizacji. Po drugie, rewizje programów infrastrukturalnych przez rząd sprawiły, że wiele projektów zostało wstrzymanych, co powoduje niepewność i brak stabilizacji.

Trzeba również zwrócić uwagę na sytuację w segmencie prywatnym. Chociaż sektor mieszkaniowy wykazuje pewne ożywienie, trudności nadal utrzymują się w nieruchomościach komercyjnych. Firmy są niechętne do inwestycji w nowe fabryki ze względu na niekorzystny klimat inwestycyjny.

Niemniej jednak, z perspektywy eksperta Polskiego Związku Pracodawców Budownictwa, perspektywy długoterminowe dla branży budowlanej są nadal obiecujące. Niemniej jednak, nieumiejętne planowanie i komunikacja rządu z rynkiem wpływają negatywnie na funkcjonowanie sektora. Ważne jest unikanie nagłych zmian politycznych i umiejętne rozłożenie inwestycji w czasie. Tylko w ten sposób branża budowlana będzie mogła rozwijać się w pełni.

Trzeba zadać sobie pytanie, jak długo będziemy tak funkcjonować jako państwo. Konieczne jest działanie i podejmowanie odpowiednich reform, aby zapewnić stabilizację i długoterminowy rozwój sektora budowlanego. Tylko wtedy będziemy mogli osiągnąć pełen potencjał i wykorzystać możliwości, jakie ten sektor oferuje.

Construction companies in Poland are facing serious difficulties, mainly due to a lack of new contracts. For some time now, there has been a decline in construction and assembly production, which is an alarming signal for the entire industry. Statistical data confirms this trend, with recent studies showing a 2% decrease compared to the previous year.

The decline is particularly felt in the public sector, which constitutes half of the Polish construction industry. This is where the situation is the worst, and the lack of investments is deepening. The reasons for this state of affairs are diverse. Firstly, the delay in receiving EU funds means that projects co-financed by EU funds are still not in the implementation phase. Secondly, revisions to infrastructure programs by the government have resulted in many projects being suspended, causing uncertainty and a lack of stability.

Attention should also be drawn to the situation in the private sector. Although the residential sector shows some signs of recovery, difficulties still persist in commercial real estate. Companies are reluctant to invest in new factories due to an unfavorable investment climate.

Nevertheless, from the perspective of an expert from the Polish Association of Construction Employers, the long-term prospects for the construction industry remain promising. However, poor planning and communication between the government and the market have a negative impact on the sector’s functioning. Avoiding sudden political changes and properly timing investments are important. Only in this way can the construction industry develop to its full potential.

It is necessary to ask ourselves how long we will continue to function as a country. Action and appropriate reforms are necessary to ensure stability and long-term development of the construction sector. Only then can we achieve full potential and make use of the opportunities that this sector offers.

For more information on the construction industry in Poland:

Główny Urząd Statystyczny

Polski Związek Pracodawców Budownictwa

Polska Izba Przemysłu Budowlanego