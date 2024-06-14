Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zwiększona przestrzeń spacerowa i nowe możliwości parkowania na placu Zbawiciela

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 14 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Latem na placu Zbawiciela piesi i klienci lokali gastronomicznych będą mieli więcej miejsca. Od 15 czerwca do 29 września będzie tam obowiązywała specjalna organizacja ruchu, która przyniesie wiele korzyści dla mieszkańców i turystów.

Aby zapewnić większą przestrzeń dla pieszych i rozszerzyć możliwości korzystania z letnich ogródków gastronomicznych, na placu Zbawiciela wprowadzono tymczasową organizację ruchu. Dla celów bezpieczeństwa wjazdy i zjazdy z ronda zostaną oznakowane żółtymi oznaczeniami, a zewnętrzny pas ronda zostanie wygrodzony betonowymi zaporami. Dzięki temu wszyscy korzystający z placu będą mieć większą swobodę poruszania się i rozkoszowania się letnimi urokami tego miejsca.

W zamian za zamknięte tymczasowo miejsca parkingowe na placu Zbawiciela, kierowcy będą mieli możliwość zaparkowania na prawym pasie ulicy Marszałkowskiej, między przystankiem autobusowym a placem. To rozwiązanie pozwoli zachować płynność ruchu i uprości parkowanie w okolicy.

Zastosowanie specjalnej organizacji ruchu na placu Zbawiciela jest jedynie tymczasowe i funkcjonować będzie przez trzy miesiące. Jest to doskonały sposób na stworzenie większej przestrzeni dla pieszych i klientów lokali gastronomicznych, jednocześnie zapewniając wygodne rozwiązanie parkowania dla kierowców.

Mieszkańcy i turyści korzystający z uroków placu Zbawiciela będą mieli teraz jeszcze więcej możliwości, by cieszyć się spokojnym spacerem i smacznym posiłkiem w letnim Ogródku. Dzięki innowacyjnym rozwiązaniom organizacyjnym, to miejsce stanie się jeszcze bardziej przyjazne dla wszystkich. Cieszmy się latem w Warszawie i korzystajmy z atrakcji, jakie oferuje plac Zbawiciela!

Plac Zbawiciela is a popular square located in the heart of Warsaw, Poland. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere, trendy restaurants, and charming outdoor gardens. In order to provide more space for pedestrians and expand the opportunities for dining in the summer gardens, a temporary traffic organization has been implemented from June 15th to September 29th. This initiative aims to bring numerous benefits to both residents and tourists.

With the temporary traffic organization, the entrances and exits to the roundabout will be marked with yellow signs and the outer lane of the roundabout will be fenced off with concrete barriers for safety purposes. These measures will ensure that everyone using the square has more freedom of movement and can fully enjoy the summer charm of the place.

To compensate for the temporary closure of parking spaces on Plac Zbawiciela, drivers will have the option to park on the right lane of Marszałkowska Street, between the bus stop and the square. This solution will help maintain traffic flow and simplify parking in the area.

It’s important to note that this traffic organization on Plac Zbawiciela is temporary and will be in effect for three months only. It provides an excellent way to create more space for pedestrians and customers of gastronomic establishments while also offering convenient parking options for drivers.

The residents and tourists who frequent Plac Zbawiciela will now have even more opportunities to enjoy a peaceful stroll and indulge in a delicious meal in the summer gardens. Thanks to these innovative organizational solutions, the square will become even more welcoming for everyone. Let’s make the most of the summer in Warsaw and take advantage of the attractions that Plac Zbawiciela has to offer.

For more information on Plac Zbawiciela and the surrounding area, please visit the official website of the square: placzbawiciela.pl.