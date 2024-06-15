Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Jak biurowce mogą przyciągnąć inwestorów?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 15 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Biurowce są obecnie postrzegane jako interesujący obszar inwestycyjny, pod warunkiem, że posiadają najnowocześniejszą technologię i certyfikaty ekologiczne. Warto zauważyć, że coraz więcej najemców oczekuje tego rodzaju udogodnień. Przykładem są wieże Canary Wharf w londyńskich Docklands, które straciły na wartości z powodu przestarzałości. Jednak dyrektor naczelny Land Securities Reit, Mark Allan, wskazuje na poprawę sygnałów makroekonomicznych, które wzbudzają większe zainteresowanie inwestorów.

Niezwykle atrakcyjne są biurowce w dzielnicy Fitzrovia, niedaleko londyńskiego West Endu. Ta okolica przyciąga pracowników z pokolenia Z dzięki swojemu urokowi, dzięki licznym barom, kawiarniom i wiktoriańskim ulicom.

Nie tylko Reity, ale również grupy private equity chętnie inwestują w biurowce. Wydaje się, że instytucje finansowe mają pozytywną opinię na temat tego sektora, jak pokazuje przykład instytucji takich jak Aviva, Axa, Brookfield, M&G i PGIM.

Warto jednak pamiętać, że inwestowanie w biurowce to nie jest terytorium bez ryzyka. Niestabilne tło gospodarcze i możliwość kolejnych wstrząsów wpływają na nastroje inwestorów. Według danych Stowarzyszenia Firm Inwestycyjnych (AIC), średnia dyskonta między ceną akcji Reita a wartością jego aktywów netto wynosi obecnie 50%.

Warto przyjrzeć się Reitom, które przeprowadzają fuzje w celu osiągnięcia niezbędnej skali do prosperowania i przetrwania. Przykładem jest przejęcie brytyjskiego Reita przez Tritax Big Box.

Miejsce ciekawych inwestycji mogą stanowić także mniejsze magazyny obsługujące „ostatnią milę” łańcucha dostaw. Urban Logistics Reit to firma specjalizująca się w tej dziedzinie, oferująca niższe ceny.

Należy pamiętać, że inwestowanie w biurowce, podobnie jak w każdą inną branżę, wiąże się z pewnym ryzykiem. Dotychczasowe wahania rynkowe pokazują, że należy dobrze ocenić sytuację przed podjęciem decyzji inwestycyjnych.

