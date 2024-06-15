Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kontrole nieruchomości w Marciszowie – nowe środki pod lupą

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 15 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Informujemy, że w II i III kwartale 2024 roku na terenie gminy Marciszów rozpoczną się kontrole nieruchomości w celu sprawdzenia zgodności z przepisami dotyczącymi zbiorników bezodpływowych oraz przydomowych oczyszczalni ścieków. Te działania są nieodzowne w celu utrzymania czystości i higieny na terenie gminy.

Pierwszy etap kontroli będzie polegał na wzywaniu właścicieli nieruchomości do dostarczenia umów o wywóz nieczystości ciekłych oraz dowodów opłacenia tych usług. Jest to procedura, która rozpoczęła się w poprzednim roku i ma na celu zapewnienie, że właściciele nieruchomości przestrzegają przepisów dotyczących usuwania nieczystości.

Drugi etap kontroli obejmuje weryfikację terenową. W przypadku braku dostarczenia wymaganych dokumentów we wskazanym terminie, wójt gminy Marciszów będzie zobowiązany do przeprowadzenia kontroli na posesji. Jest to ważne, aby zagwarantować, że wszystkie nieruchomości są zgodne z obowiązującymi przepisami.

Obowiązek przeprowadzania takich kontroli wynika z ustawy o utrzymaniu czystości i porządku w gminach. Wprowadzenie tych kontroli ma na celu zapewnienie wysokiej jakości środowiska naturalnego i ochronę zdrowia mieszkańców. Właściciele nieruchomości mają obowiązek dbać o swoje posesje i przestrzegać przepisów dotyczących oczyszczania i usuwania nieczystości.

Zachęcamy do zapoznania się z ustawą oraz udzielenia pełnej współpracy podczas kontroli. W ten sposób możemy razem zadbać o czystość i higienę w naszej pięknej gminie Marciszów.

The implementation of property inspections in the municipality of Marciszów in the second and third quarters of 2024 is aimed at ensuring compliance with regulations regarding non-sewered tanks and on-site sewage treatment plants. These actions are necessary to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

The first stage of the inspections will involve summoning property owners to provide contracts for the removal of liquid waste and proof of payment for these services. This procedure began in the previous year and aims to ensure that property owners adhere to regulations concerning waste disposal.

The second stage of the inspections involves on-site verification. In the event of failure to provide the required documents within the specified timeframe, the mayor of Marciszów municipality will be obligated to conduct inspections on the premises. This is important to guarantee that all properties comply with the applicable regulations.

The obligation to conduct such inspections arises from the Act on the Maintenance of Cleanliness and Order in Municipalities. The introduction of these inspections aims to ensure a high quality natural environment and safeguard the health of residents. Property owners have a duty to take care of their premises and comply with regulations regarding cleaning and waste disposal.

It is encouraged to familiarize oneself with the act and cooperate fully during the inspections. In this way, we can collectively ensure cleanliness and hygiene in our beautiful municipality of Marciszów.

For more information on the topic, please visit the main domain: marciszow.gov.pl.