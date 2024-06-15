Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mieszkania na wynajem w Polsce: Stabilizacja cen i większa dostępność lokali

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 15 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek mieszkaniowy wynajmu w Polsce przeszedł ostatnio wiele zmian, które doprowadziły do stabilizacji cen i zwiększenia dostępności lokali. Według raportu opracowanego przez Otodom oraz Politykę Insight, obecnie mamy do czynienia z większą ilością ofert wynajmu i brakiem wzrostu stawek czynszów. To dobra wiadomość dla najemców, którzy mają obecnie większy wybór i stabilność cen.

W ostatnich pięciu latach na rynek najmu mieszkań w Polsce wpływały różnorodne czynniki, takie jak pandemia, wojna na Ukrainie, wysoka inflacja oraz program Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc. W wyniku tych perturbacji, sprzedaż mieszkań spadła, a dostępność lokali na wynajem zmniejszyła się o 70 proc. Początkowo z rynku zniknęły mieszkania o niższych cenach, co skutkowało wzrostem stawek ofertowych o jedną trzecią w ciągu roku.

Jednak w ostatnich miesiącach sytuacja się stabilizuje. Według danych ze strony Otodom, na koniec maja 2023 roku w Polsce było dostępnych około 26 tysięcy mieszkań na wynajem. To o kilkanaście procent więcej niż rok wcześniej. Choć liczba ofert zmniejszyła się o tysiąc ogłoszeń w porównaniu z miesiącem poprzednim, to wciąż mamy większą dostępność lokali niż w roku ubiegłym.

Według ekspertów, większa ilość ofert wynajmu może być spowodowana powrotem uchodźców lub migracjami, a także zwalnianiem mieszkań przez osoby, które kupiły nieruchomości w ramach programu Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc. To z kolei wpływa na stabilizację cen i zatrzymanie wzrostu stawek czynszów.

Rozproszenie rynku najmu w Polsce zostało również zauważone w raporcie. Aż 86 proc. właścicieli mieszkań na wynajem posiada tylko jedno takie mieszkanie. Jednak w miastach takich jak Warszawa, Wrocław, Trójmiasto czy Poznań, notuje się wzrost liczby ofert na poziomie od 20 do 50 proc. Łódź natomiast wyróżnia się największym wzrostem podaży, który wynosi aż 121 proc. Natomiast w Krakowie nadal odczuwalne są perturbacje na rynku najmu, gdzie podaż mieszkań nadal nie wróciła do poziomu sprzed pandemii.

Również wielkość i rodzaj mieszkań dostępnych do wynajmu uległy zmianom. Mieszkania są coraz mniejsze, zwłaszcza te oferowane na wynajem. W kwietniu 2023 roku mieszkania o powierzchni do 30 mkw. stanowiły 12 proc. wszystkich ofert, podczas gdy pięć lat temu było to tylko 8,5 proc. Wśród najbardziej popularnych mieszkań do wynajęcia są te z dwoma pokojami oraz kawalerki, jednak metraże pokoi są mniejsze niż wcześniej. W rezultacie niektóre mieszkania pozostają niewykorzystane ze względu na nadpodaż w danym segmencie.

Można więc stwierdzić, że obecnie rynek najmu mieszkań w Polsce jest bardziej stabilny, z większą ilością ofert i stabilnymi cenami. Dostępność lokali na wynajem wzrosła, co daje większy wybór najemcom. Jednak w niektórych miastach wciąż można odczuć skutki pandemii, a podaż mieszkań nadal nie dochodzi do poziomu sprzed kryzysu.

The rental housing market in Poland has recently undergone significant changes, resulting in stabilized prices and increased availability of rental properties. According to a report compiled by Otodom and Polityka Insight, there is currently a larger number of rental offers and a lack of rent rate increases. This is good news for tenants, who now have more choices and price stability.

Over the past five years, various factors such as the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, high inflation, and the Safe 2% Credit Program have influenced the rental housing market in Poland. As a result of these disruptions, property sales declined, and the availability of rental properties decreased by 70 percent. Initially, lower-priced apartments disappeared from the market, leading to a one-third increase in rental rates within a year.

However, the situation has been stabilizing in recent months. According to data from Otodom, there were approximately 26,000 rental apartments available in Poland at the end of May 2023. This is a few percent more than the previous year. Although the number of offers decreased by one thousand compared to the previous month, we still have greater availability of rental properties than last year.

Experts believe that the increased number of rental offers may be due to the return of refugees or migration, as well as the release of properties by individuals who purchased real estate under the Safe 2% Credit Program. This, in turn, affects price stability and prevents rent rate increases.

The dispersion of the rental market in Poland has also been noticed in the report. As much as 86 percent of rental property owners have only one such apartment. However, in cities such as Warsaw, Wroclaw, Tricity, and Poznan, there has been an increase in the number of offers ranging from 20 to 50 percent. Łódź stands out with the highest supply growth of 121 percent. On the other hand, Krakow is still experiencing market disruptions, with rental property supply not yet returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The size and type of rental properties available have also undergone changes. Apartments are becoming smaller, especially those offered for rent. In April 2023, apartments with an area of up to 30 square meters accounted for 12 percent of all offers, compared to only 8.5 percent five years ago. The most popular rental properties are two-room apartments and studios, but the room sizes are smaller than before. As a result, some apartments remain unused due to oversupply in a particular segment.

Therefore, it can be concluded that the rental housing market in Poland is currently more stable, with a higher number of offers and stable prices. The availability of rental properties has increased, providing tenants with more choices. However, in some cities, the effects of the pandemic can still be felt, and the supply of rental properties has not yet reached pre-crisis levels.

