Nowa oferta sprzedaży nieruchomości w Sosnowcu

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 15 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Prezydent miasta Sosnowca ogłasza nową ofertę sprzedaży nieruchomości położonej przy ul. 1 Maja 21/23. Nieruchomość, która jest własnością Gminy Sosnowiec, o powierzchni 1276 m2, posiada różne budynki, takie jak budynek biurowo-usługowy, garaż dwustanowiskowy i budynek gospodarczy. Cena wywoławcza wynosi 2 361 000,00 zł.

Oferta sprzedaży jest zwolniona z podatku VAT, zgodnie z obowiązującymi przepisami. Nieruchomość jest wolna od obciążeń i praw osób trzecich, co czyni ją atrakcyjną dla potencjalnych nabywców. Przetarg odbędzie się w dniu 27.09.2024 r. o godz. 9.30 w Urzędzie Miejskim w Sosnowcu.

Zainteresowani przetargiem zobowiązani są do wpłaty wadium w wysokości 250 000,00 zł do dnia 23.09.2024 r. Wadium zostanie zaliczone na poczet ceny nabycia nieruchomości. Przed przystąpieniem do przetargu, uczestnicy muszą przedłożyć komisji przetargowej dowód wniesienia wadium oraz dowód tożsamości.

Nabywca nieruchomości zostanie poinformowany o miesiącu i terminie zawarcia umowy sprzedaży w ciągu 21 dni od dnia rozstrzygnięcia przetargu. Koszty sporządzenia umowy notarialnej ponosi nabywca.

Przed przystąpieniem do przetargu, nabywca ma obowiązek zapoznać się z dokumentami przetargowymi, dostępnymi do wglądu w Wydziale Gospodarki Nieruchomościami.

Nieruchomość jest objęta miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego dla terenów zabudowy usługowej. Nabywca ma możliwość ustalenia granic nieruchomości na własny koszt. Należy pamiętać, że istnieją sieci techniczne na terenie działki, a nabywca jest odpowiedzialny za utrzymanie dostępu do tych sieci i ewentualne koszty z nimi związane.

Jest to doskonała okazja dla potencjalnych nabywców, którzy poszukują nieruchomości o różnych możliwościach użytkowania. Zachęcamy do zapoznania się z dokumentami przetargowymi i skorzystania z tej unikalnej oferty sprzedaży nieruchomości w Sosnowcu.

The offer of selling the property located at 1 Maja 21/23 Street in Sosnowiec has been announced by the Mayor of the city. The property, owned by the Sosnowiec Municipality, covers an area of 1276 square meters and consists of various buildings, including an office and service building, a two-car garage, and an economic building. The starting price for the property is set at 2,361,000.00 PLN.

This sales offer is exempt from VAT, in accordance with applicable regulations. The property is free from any encumbrances or rights of third parties, making it attractive to potential buyers. The auction will take place on September 27, 2024, at 9:30 am at the City Hall in Sosnowiec.

Interested parties in the auction are required to pay a deposit in the amount of 250,000.00 PLN by September 23, 2024. The deposit will be credited towards the purchase price of the property. Before participating in the auction, participants must present proof of deposit payment and identification to the auction commission.

The buyer of the property will be informed about the month and date of the sales agreement within 21 days of the auction’s resolution. The costs of drawing up the notarial deed will be borne by the buyer.

Before participating in the auction, the buyer is obliged to familiarize themselves with the auction documentation, which is available for inspection at the Real Estate Management Department.

The property is covered by the local spatial development plan for service development areas. The buyer has the opportunity to establish the property boundaries at their own expense. It should be noted that there are technical networks on the plot of land, and the buyer is responsible for maintaining access to these networks and any associated costs.

This is an excellent opportunity for potential buyers who are looking for properties with various usage possibilities. We encourage you to familiarize yourself with the auction documentation and take advantage of this unique property sales offer in Sosnowiec.