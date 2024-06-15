Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe programy wsparcia dla przyszłych nabywców nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 15 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W drugiej połowie 2024 roku planowane jest wprowadzenie nowego programu wsparcia dla przyszłych nabywców mieszkań – Mieszkanie na Start. Ma on zastąpić obecny program Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 procent i oferować preferencyjne warunki kredytowe z oprocentowaniem od 0 do 1,5 proc. Wśród osób, które mogą skorzystać z tego programu, znajdują się single poniżej 35 roku życia, osoby z co najmniej jednym dzieckiem, osoby nieposiadające własnego mieszkania lub domu jednorodzinnego oraz rodziny posiadające jedno mieszkanie z co najmniej trojgiem dzieci.

Dopłaty do kredytów będą obowiązywać przez 10 lat i będą uzależnione od wielkości gospodarstwa domowego. Program Mieszkanie na Start przewiduje również wyższe limity dopłat w dużych miastach. Choć nie ma jeszcze dokładnej daty rozpoczęcia programu, resort zapowiada również uruchomienie dodatkowych narzędzi wsparcia.

Oprócz programu Mieszkanie na Start, istnieją również inne programy wsparcia dla przyszłych nabywców nieruchomości. Rodzinny Kredyt Mieszkaniowy, będący częścią programu Mieszkanie bez Wkładu Własnego, umożliwia sfinansowanie 100 proc. wartości nieruchomości. Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego udziela gwarancji wkładu własnego, co pozwala skorzystać z kredytu bez konieczności posiadania wkładu własnego.

Natomiast Fundusz Wsparcia Kredytobiorców skierowany jest do osób, które mają trudności ze spłatą kredytu. Program oferuje pomoc zarówno dla osób, które sprzedały swoją nieruchomość, ale uzyskana kwota nie pozwoliła na spłatę kredytu, jak i dla tych, którzy nadal są właścicielami zadłużonych nieruchomości.

Konto Mieszkaniowe natomiast umożliwia systematyczne oszczędzanie na zakup pierwszego mieszkania, z możliwością uzyskania premii mieszkaniowej od państwa. Premia naliczana jest co roku, a jej wysokość zależy od wskaźnika inflacji lub średnich cen mieszkań.

Wszystkie te programy mają na celu ułatwienie procesu zakupu mieszkania i zwiększenie dostępności kredytów. Jednak eksperci zauważają, że w niektórych przypadkach kredyt Mieszkanie na Start może być droższy niż zwykły kredyt komercyjny. Pomimo tego, perspektywy na rok 2024 wskazują na dalszy wzrost cen nieruchomości, choć w nieco wolniejszym tempie niż w poprzednim roku. Dzięki wsparciu państwa i stabilnej sytuacji ekonomicznej, zakup własnego mieszkania jest teraz bardziej osiągalny niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej.

The introduction of the new government support program, Mieszkanie na Start (Housing to Start), in the second half of 2024 is expected to replace the current program Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 procent (Safe Credit 2 percent). It aims to offer preferential loan conditions with interest rates ranging from 0 to 1.5 percent. Eligible participants in the program include individuals below the age of 35, individuals with at least one child, those without their own apartment or single-family home, as well as families with at least three children and one existing apartment.

The subsidies for loans will be applicable for 10 years and will be dependent on the size of the household. The Mieszkanie na Start program also envisions higher subsidy limits in larger cities. Although an exact start date for the program has not been announced, the government also plans to introduce additional support tools.

In addition to the Mieszkanie na Start program, there are several other support programs available for prospective property buyers. The Rodzinny Kredyt Mieszkaniowy (Family Home Loan), which is part of the Mieszkanie bez Wkładu Własnego (Housing without Own Contribution) program, enables financing of 100 percent of the property value. The Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (Bank of the State) provides a guarantee for the own contribution, allowing borrowers to access a loan without the need for their own contribution.

Meanwhile, the Fundusz Wsparcia Kredytobiorców (Credit Borrowers Support Fund) is aimed at individuals who are facing difficulties in repaying their loans. The program offers assistance for both individuals who have sold their property but the proceeds were insufficient to repay the loan, as well as those who are still owners of indebted properties.

The Konto Mieszkaniowe (Housing Account), on the other hand, enables systematic savings for the purchase of a first home, with the possibility of receiving a housing bonus from the government. The bonus is calculated annually and its amount depends on the inflation rate or average housing prices.

All of these programs are aimed at facilitating the process of buying a property and increasing the accessibility of loans. However, experts note that in some cases, the Mieszkanie na Start loan may be more expensive than a regular commercial loan. Despite this, the prospects for 2024 indicate further growth in property prices, albeit at a slightly slower pace than the previous year. With government support and a stable economic situation, purchasing one’s own apartment is now more achievable than ever before.

