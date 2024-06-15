Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Podwyżka podatku od zysków z najmu nieruchomości coraz bardziej prawdopodobna?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 15 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Portal Money.pl opublikował niedawno doniesienia na temat możliwej podwyżki ryczałtowego podatku od zysków z najmu nieruchomości. Według informacji pochodzących z Ministerstwa Finansów, istnieje pewne rozważanie na ten temat, choć resort ten stanowczo temu zaprzecza. Mówi się, że takie podwyżki miałyby na celu obniżenie atrakcyjności inwestycji w nieruchomości i przekierowanie kapitału na rynek kapitałowy. Oczywiście, Ministerstwo Finansów zaprzecza tym doniesieniom. Jednak nie wszyscy są przekonani do tych zapewnień.

Ryczałtowy podatek od najmu jest obecnie znacznie niższy w porównaniu z podatkiem od dochodów kapitałowych, popularnie znanym jako podatek Belki. Podatnik płaci obecnie tylko 8,5% od dochodów z najmu (do kwoty przychodu 100 000 zł, powyżej tego poziomu stawka wzrasta do 12,5%). W przeciwieństwie do podatku od dochodów kapitałowych, podatek od najmu nie uwzględnia żadnych kosztów, takich jak na przykład wydatki na remont mieszkania.

Jednakże, pomimo możliwej podwyżki podatku od najmu nieruchomości, wydaje się, że miliony osób w Polsce, które płacą ryczałtowy podatek od dochodu z najmu, nie mają powodu do narzekania. W przeciągu pięciu lat od zakupu nieruchomości nie płaci się również podatku od dochodu z jej sprzedaży, nawet jeśli w tym czasie znacząco zyskała na wartości.

Rząd polski nieustannie dąży do zwiększenia atrakcyjności lokowania kapitału na rynku kapitałowym. W przyszłości chciałby finansować znaczną część transformacji energetycznej za pośrednictwem giełdy. Właśnie dlatego nie zdziwiłoby mnie, gdyby po Ministerstwie Finansów krążyły pomysły dotyczące podwyższenia ryczałtu płaconego przez osoby czerpiące dochody z najmu nieruchomości.

Ministerstwo Finansów zdementowało doniesienia dotyczące podwyżki podatku od najmu nieruchomości, ale potwierdziło plany zwiększenia atrakcyjności inwestowania na rynku kapitałowym poprzez ulgę w podatku Belki, a nie podwyższanie opodatkowania najmu.

Chociaż podatnicy z pewnością mają powody do niepokoju w związku z takimi spekulacjami, warto pamiętać, że realne oddziaływanie ewentualnych zmian podatkowych pozostaje niejasne. W każdym razie jestem przekonany, że konieczne jest kompleksowe przemodelowanie systemu podatkowego, aby uczynić go bardziej sprawiedliwym i prostym.

The article discusses the possibility of an increase in the flat-rate tax on rental income from properties. According to information from the Ministry of Finance, there is some consideration on this matter, although the ministry denies it. It is said that such increases would aim to reduce the attractiveness of real estate investments and redirect capital to the capital market. Of course, the Ministry of Finance denies these reports, but not everyone is convinced by these assurances.

Currently, the flat-rate tax on rental income is significantly lower compared to the capital income tax, popularly known as the „Belka tax”. Taxpayers currently only pay 8.5% on rental income (up to an income of 100,000 PLN, above which the rate increases to 12.5%). Unlike the capital income tax, the rental tax does not take into account any costs, such as expenses for apartment renovations.

However, despite the possibility of an increase in the tax on rental income, it seems that millions of people in Poland who pay the flat-rate tax on rental income have no reason to complain. Within five years of purchasing a property, there is also no tax on the income from its sale, even if it significantly increased in value during that time.

The Polish government is constantly striving to increase the attractiveness of investing in the capital market. In the future, it would like to finance a significant portion of the energy transition through the stock exchange. That’s why it wouldn’t surprise me if ideas circulating within the Ministry of Finance include increasing the flat-rate tax paid by individuals earning rental income.

The Ministry of Finance has denied reports of an increase in the tax on rental income, but has confirmed plans to increase the attractiveness of investing in the capital market through a tax relief on the „Belka tax,” rather than raising the taxation on rental income.

Although taxpayers certainly have reasons to be concerned about such speculations, it is worth noting that the real impact of any potential tax changes remains unclear. In any case, I am convinced that a comprehensive overhaul of the tax system is necessary to make it fairer and simpler.

For more information on the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit the Money.pl website: Money.pl.