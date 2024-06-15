Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rosnąca konkurencja na rynku mieszkaniowym przekształca transakcje

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 15 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Liczba dostępnych mieszkań na rynku wtórnym zauważalnie wzrasta, co powoduje zmiany w dynamice sprzedaży. Zamiast czekać na program dopłat do kredytów „Na start”, sprzedający podejmują działania, aby przyciągnąć klientów i zwiększyć swoje szanse na sprzedaż.

Według Marcin Drogomireckiego, eksperta rynku, rośnie liczba ofert sprzedaży mieszkań, co prowadzi do dłuższego czasu poszukiwania klientów i rozwoju konkurencji. W rezultacie ceny transakcji rzadko osiągają poziomy ofert, a wielu sprzedających decyduje się na udzielanie rabatów, aby zachęcić potencjalnych nabywców.

Obecnie, zamiast polegać na programach wsparcia, sprzedający starają się w inny sposób przyciągnąć uwagę klientów. Przykładem są udzielane rabaty, które stały się powszechne w branży nieruchomości.

Rynkowa konkurencja sprawia, że sprzedający muszą być bardziej kreatywni i elastyczni w działaniach marketingowych. Poszukują oni różnych sposobów na zainteresowanie potencjalnych nabywców i efektywnie konkurować z innymi sprzedającymi.

Niektórzy eksperci przewidują, że taka zmiana na rynku wtórnym może w przyszłości prowadzić do obniżenia cen mieszkań. Jednak obecnie jest to zjawisko, które zmienia samo tempo sprzedaży, a niekoniecznie prowadzi do znaczących spadków cen.

Podsumowując, rosnąca konkurencja na rynku mieszkaniowym wymusza na sprzedających podejmowanie dodatkowych działań, takich jak udzielanie rabatów, aby przyciągnąć klientów i dokonać transakcji. To zjawisko zmienia tradycyjne podejście do sprzedaży mieszkań na rynku wtórnym, co może mieć wpływ na przyszłość branży nieruchomości.

The real estate industry is experiencing noticeable growth in the number of available properties on the secondary market, leading to changes in sales dynamics. Sellers are taking action to attract customers and increase their chances of making a sale instead of waiting for government support programs such as the „Na start” credit subsidy program.

According to market expert Marcin Drogomirecki, the increasing number of housing listings is resulting in longer customer search times and increased competition. As a result, transaction prices rarely reach the levels of the offers, and many sellers are opting to provide discounts in order to incentivize potential buyers.

Currently, instead of relying on support programs, sellers are trying to attract customer attention in different ways. One example is the widespread use of discounts in the real estate industry.

Market competition is forcing sellers to be more creative and flexible in their marketing efforts. They are seeking different ways to generate interest from potential buyers and effectively compete with other sellers.

Some experts predict that this shift in the secondary market could lead to a decrease in housing prices in the future. However, at present, this phenomenon is primarily changing the pace of sales rather than resulting in significant price drops.

In conclusion, the increasing competition in the housing market is compelling sellers to take additional actions, such as offering discounts, to attract customers and close transactions. This phenomenon is changing the traditional approach to selling properties on the secondary market, which could have an impact on the future of the real estate industry.

