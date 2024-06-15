Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek nieruchomości na wschodzie Polski – ceny i perspektywy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 15 czerwca, 2024

Ceny mieszkań na wschodzie Polski wciąż są atrakcyjne w porównaniu z najbardziej popularnymi lokalizacjami, takimi jak Warszawa czy Kraków. Jednak nie można powiedzieć, że są one najtańsze w kraju. Stolice województw wschodnich, takie jak Lublin, Białystok, Olsztyn i Rzeszów, stopniowo nadrabiają dystans cenowy do czołówki.

Lublin, jako stolica województwa lubelskiego, ma średnie ceny nowych mieszkań wynoszące około 11,068 zł/mkw. To o ponad 50% więcej niż w Warszawie. Podobnie sytuacja wygląda w Białymstoku, gdzie ceny oscylują wokół 11,016 zł/mkw. W przypadku Olsztyna, mieszkania są jeszcze bardziej przystępne, bo ich średnia cena to 10,600 zł/mkw. Rzeszów jest najtańszym miastem wojewódzkim na wschodzie, gdzie ceny mieszkań wynoszą średnio 10,281 zł/mkw.

Nieco niższe ceny można znaleźć na obrzeżach tych miast, gdzie średnia cena za metr kwadratowy wynosi około 8 tys. zł. Jednak w ścisłym centrum ceny są wyższe, np. w Lublinie mieszkanie w projekcie Orkana Residence może kosztować nawet 12 tys. zł/mkw, a w Olsztynie apartamenty w Warmińskim Porcie II – 14-15,5 tys. zł/mkw.

Mimo że ceny na wschodzie Polski nie są najniższe, to trzeba zauważyć potencjał rozwojowy tych regionów. Stolice wschodnich województw mają wiele do zaoferowania, przyciągają turystów i oferują miejsca pracy. Długoterminowo inwestycja w nieruchomości na tym obszarze może być zatem opłacalna. Jednak trzeba pamiętać o czynnikach zewnętrznych, takich jak sytuacja wojenna na Ukrainie i niepewna sytuacja geopolityczna, które mogą mieć wpływ na rynek nieruchomości w tej części kraju. Oby te czynniki nie zaszkodziły rozwojowi i stabilności rynku na wschodzie Polski.

The real estate industry in eastern Poland has been gaining attention due to its attractive property prices compared to popular locations like Warsaw and Krakow. While the prices in eastern capitals such as Lublin, Białystok, Olsztyn, and Rzeszów are not the cheapest in the country, they are gradually closing the gap in terms of affordability.

Lublin, as the capital of the Lublin Voivodeship, has an average price of around 11,068 PLN per square meter for new apartments. This is more than 50% higher than in Warsaw. Similarly, in Białystok, the prices are around 11,016 PLN per square meter. In the case of Olsztyn, the apartments are even more affordable, with an average price of 10,600 PLN per square meter. Rzeszów is the most affordable regional city in the east, with apartment prices averaging at 10,281 PLN per square meter.

Slightly lower prices can be found on the outskirts of these cities, where the average price per square meter is around 8,000 PLN. However, in the city centers, the prices are higher. For example, in Lublin, an apartment in the Orkan Residence project can cost up to 12,000 PLN per square meter, while in Olsztyn, apartments in the Warmiński Port II development are priced at 14,000-15,500 PLN per square meter.

Despite not having the lowest prices, it is important to note the development potential of these regions in eastern Poland. The capital cities of the eastern voivodeships have a lot to offer, attracting tourists and providing employment opportunities. In the long term, investing in real estate in this area can be profitable. However, external factors such as the situation in Ukraine and the uncertain geopolitical situation should be considered, as they may impact the real estate market in this part of the country. Hopefully, these factors will not hinder the development and stability of the real estate market in eastern Poland.

For a deeper understanding of the real estate market in Poland, you can visit the National Bank of Poland’s Housing Market Report which provides insights and analysis of the market trends and forecasts.