Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce: Perspektywa eksperta

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 15 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ekspert z Narodowego Banku Polskiego, Jacek Łaszek, doniósł niedawno, że rynek nieruchomości w Polsce osiągnął szczytowy punkt cyklu. Jednak nie ma powodów do paniki – NBP nie spodziewa się katastrofy na polskim rynku mieszkaniowym. Łaszek podkreślił, że koronawirus i wojna zakłóciły cykl nieruchomości w ostatnich latach, ale wzrost cen jest naturalnym i zrównoważonym procesem, wynikającym z bogacenia się społeczeństwa.

W przeciwieństwie do niektórych obaw, Łaszek uważa, że ceny mieszkań w Polsce nie są wygórowane w porównaniu z innymi krajami europejskimi, zarówno pod względem kupna, jak i wynajmu. Ponadto, choć ceny materiałów budowlanych i usług związanych z nieruchomościami rosną, ceny wyrażone w stosunku do średniej krajowej pensji praktycznie się nie zmieniły od wielu lat.

Łaszek wskazał również na perspektywy rozwoju gospodarczego w Polsce, sugerując możliwy wzrost w najbliższej przyszłości. Obecnie ceny nieruchomości w Warszawie są porównywalne do cen w wielu zachodnich miastach. Wszelkie zmiany cen będą zależały od inflacji i poziomu płac. Oczekuje się, że sytuacja może się zmienić, gdy stopy procentowe zaczną ponownie spadać.

Należy podkreślić, że NBP obecnie przygotowuje symulację rozwoju rynku nieruchomości na najbliższe 20-30 lat. W świetle tego, wprowadzenie programu kredytów oprocentowanych na poziomie 0% dla pierwszego mieszkania nie jest wykluczone. Taki program mógłby zrównoważyć popyt i podaż na rynku nieruchomości, zachęcając deweloperów do tworzenia nowych projektów.

Oczywiście, perspektywa cyklu nieruchomości jest zawsze ważna przy analizie trendów i prognoz na rynku. Łaszek nie jest jedyną osobą, która dostrzega cykliczność rynku nieruchomości. Według amerykańskiego miliardera Howarda Marksa, rynek nieruchomości jest wyjątkowo cykliczny, z każdym zjawiskiem będącym wynikiem poprzedniego. Rynek przechodzi przez okresy wzrostu, spadków i stabilizacji.

Wniosek jest prosty – rynek nieruchomości w Polsce ma swoje cykle, które wpływają na ceny i aktywność budowlaną. Jednak obecnie panuje zdrowy wzrost, a władze podejmują odpowiednie działania mające na celu zrównoważenie popytu i podaży. Przy odpowiednich rządowych programach wspierających rozwój sektora, można oczekiwać stabilizacji rynku nieruchomości w Polsce w najbliższej przyszłości.

According to Jacek Łaszek, an expert from the National Bank of Poland, the real estate market in Poland has reached its peak point in the cycle. However, there is no need to panic as the NBP does not anticipate a catastrophe in the Polish housing market. Łaszek emphasized that the cycle of real estate has been disrupted in recent years due to the coronavirus and wars, but the increase in prices is a natural and sustainable process resulting from the society’s prosperity.

Contrary to some concerns, Łaszek believes that housing prices in Poland are not excessive compared to other European countries, both in terms of buying and renting. Furthermore, although prices of construction materials and real estate-related services are increasing, prices expressed in relation to the average national salary have remained practically unchanged for many years.

Łaszek also pointed out the prospects for economic development in Poland, suggesting possible growth in the near future. Currently, property prices in Warsaw are comparable to prices in many Western cities. Any changes in prices will depend on inflation and wage levels. It is expected that the situation may change when interest rates start to fall again.

It should be emphasized that the NBP is currently preparing a simulation of the development of the real estate market for the next 20-30 years. In light of this, the introduction of a 0% interest rate loan program for first-time homebuyers is not excluded. Such a program could balance the supply and demand in the real estate market, encouraging developers to create new projects.

Of course, the perspective of the real estate cycle is always important when analyzing market trends and forecasts. Łaszek is not the only person who recognizes the cyclical nature of the real estate market. According to the American billionaire Howard Marks, the real estate market is exceptionally cyclical, with each phenomenon being a result of the previous one. The market goes through periods of growth, decline, and stabilization.

The conclusion is simple: the real estate market in Poland has its cycles that impact prices and construction activity. However, there is currently healthy growth, and authorities are taking appropriate actions to balance supply and demand. With the right government programs supporting the development of the sector, stability in the real estate market in Poland can be expected in the near future.