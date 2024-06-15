Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w USA

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 15 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek nieruchomości komercyjnych w USA stoi obecnie przed wieloma wyzwaniami, spowodowanymi głównie rosnącą popularnością pracy zdalnej. Z tego powodu biura są coraz bardziej opuszczone, co prowadzi do spadku wartości nieruchomości. Według najnowszych badań, można przewidzieć znaczny spadek cen nieruchomości biurowych w najbliższych latach.

Przeanalizowane dane wskazują, że wartość nieruchomości komercyjnych w Nowym Jorku może zmniejszyć się o prawie połowę w ciągu najbliższych pięciu lat w porównaniu do poziomu z 2019 roku. Prognozy te opierają się na różnych scenariuszach, ale nawet w najbardziej optymistycznym przypadku spadek wartości wyniesie aż 49%.

Nieruchomości biurowe o wyższej jakości są w mniejszym stopniu narażone na te trendy, ponieważ korporacje nadal preferują bardziej prestiżowe biura. Jednakże, biura o niższej jakości mogą stać się mniej atrakcyjne dla inwestorów, co może dość znacząco wpłynąć na stabilność finansową i lokalne finanse publiczne.

Pandemia i rosnące znaczenie pracy zdalnej spowodowały również spadek fizycznej obecności w biurach. Według najnowszych danych, obecnie tylko połowa pracowników w Nowym Jorku pracuje stacjonarnie w biurach, co oznacza znaczne zmniejszenie obłożenia biur w porównaniu do stanu sprzed pandemii.

Jednak oprócz zmian na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych, istnieje również ryzyko dla sektora finansowego. Wysokie zadłużenie związane z nieruchomościami biurowymi może prowadzić do poważnych problemów, podobnie jak miało to miejsce w czasie kryzysu finansowego w 2008 roku. Banki, które posiadają duży udział w rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych, mogą odczuć konsekwencje spadających cen nieruchomości.

Podsumowując, rynek nieruchomości komercyjnych w USA zmaga się z wieloma trudnościami związanymi z rosnącą popularnością pracy zdalnej. Ceny nieruchomości biurowych mogą spadać, co wpływa na stabilność finansową i lokalne finanse publiczne. Jednocześnie, sektor finansowy może również odczuć negatywne skutki związane z kryzysem na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych.

The commercial real estate market in the USA is currently facing many challenges, primarily due to the growing popularity of remote work. As a result, offices are becoming increasingly vacant, leading to a decline in property values. According to the latest research, a significant decrease in the prices of office properties can be predicted in the coming years.

The analyzed data indicates that the value of commercial properties in New York could decrease by nearly half over the next five years compared to the 2019 level. These forecasts are based on various scenarios, but even in the most optimistic case, the decline in value will be as high as 49%.

Higher quality office properties are less exposed to these trends, as corporations still prefer more prestigious offices. However, lower-quality offices may become less attractive to investors, which can significantly impact financial stability and local public finances.

The pandemic and the increasing importance of remote work have also led to a decrease in physical presence in offices. According to the latest data, currently only half of the workers in New York are working in offices, which means a significant reduction in office occupancy compared to the pre-pandemic state.

However, in addition to changes in the commercial real estate market, there is also a risk for the financial sector. High debt associated with office properties can lead to serious problems, just as it did during the financial crisis in 2008. Banks, which have a large share in the commercial real estate market, may experience the consequences of falling property prices.

In summary, the commercial real estate market in the USA is grappling with many difficulties related to the increasing popularity of remote work. The prices of office properties may decline, impacting financial stability and local public finances. At the same time, the financial sector may also experience negative effects related to the crisis in the commercial real estate market.

