Alides: Inwestycje w Polsce – Kombinacja Działalności Deweloperskiej i „Upcyclingu” Nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 16 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Alides, rodzinna firma nieruchomościowa z Gandawy, kontynuuje swoje inwestycje w polskie nieruchomości, które do tej pory wynoszą łącznie 85 milionów euro. Firma postawiła sobie ambitny cel zwiększenia udziału inwestycji w Polsce do 20 proc. wartości aktywów. Ostatnie dwa zakupy w Warszawie odzwierciedlają strategię Alidesa jako inwestora i dewelopera.

Alides zakupił działkę na Woli, która stanowi inwestycję mieszkaniową, oraz biurowiec Metron, który generuje przychody z czynszów. Szefowa Alidesa w Polsce, Luiza Grunwald, zaznacza, że firma łączy inwestycje w dobre lokalizacje z długoterminowym podejściem. Alides kupuje budynki, które wymagają modernizacji, aby dostosować je do nowych standardów rynkowych.

Grunwald podkreśla, że firma dąży do minimalizowania śladu węglowego poprzez utrzymanie istniejącej konstrukcji i przystosowanie jej do nowej funkcji. Alides określa swoje działanie jako „upcycling nieruchomości”, czyli przekształcanie starych budynków w nowe, bardziej efektywne pod względem rynkowym.

Nieruchomość Waterside w Gdańsku i Metron w Warszawie są przykładem podejścia Alidesa. Planowane są różne projekty, takie jak nowa zabudowa mieszkaniowo-usługowa na terenie Waterside i zastosowanie nowoczesnej, ekologicznej powierzchni biurowej lub mieszkań na wynajem w przypadku Metronu.

Alides nie boi się partnerstw biznesowych i podkreśla, że dąży do równoczesnego wprowadzania kapitału i podzielenia się ryzykiem w ramach joint venture. Firma rozważa też kolejne inwestycje na rynkach, takich jak Kraków, Poznań i Wrocław.

Marcin Purgal, ekspert w dziedzinie inwestycji nieruchomościowych, twierdzi, że zakup starszych budynków w dobrej lokalizacji umożliwia uwolnienie ich potencjału w przyszłości poprzez modernizację lub budowę nowych obiektów. Tego typu aktywa dają elastyczność w reagowaniu na zmiany rynkowe.

Alides zdobyło wiele pozytywnych recenzji za swoje projekty w Polsce, takie jak rewitalizacja budynku dyrekcji Stoczni Gdańskiej. Firma konsekwentnie realizuje swoją strategię inwestycyjną i podkreśla, że ma wiele projektów w planach, które wpisują się w ich długoterminowe podejście.

Alides, a family-owned real estate company from Ghent, continues its investments in Polish properties, which so far amount to a total of 85 million euros. The company has set an ambitious goal to increase its investment share in Poland to 20% of its asset value. The recent acquisitions in Warsaw reflect Alides’ strategy as an investor and developer.

Alides purchased a plot of land in Wola, which is a residential investment, as well as the Metron office building, which generates rental income. Luiza Grunwald, the head of Alides in Poland, emphasizes that the company combines investments in prime locations with a long-term approach. Alides buys buildings that require modernization to adapt them to new market standards.

Grunwald highlights that the company aims to minimize its carbon footprint by maintaining the existing structure and adapting it to a new function. Alides describes its approach as „upcycling properties,” which means transforming old buildings into new ones that are more market-efficient.

The Waterside property in Gdansk and the Metron in Warsaw are examples of Alides’ approach. Various projects are planned, such as new residential and commercial development at Waterside, and the utilization of modern, eco-friendly office space or rental apartments at Metron.

Alides is not afraid of business partnerships and emphasizes its commitment to simultaneously introducing capital and sharing risks within joint ventures. The company is also considering further investments in markets such as Krakow, Poznan, and Wroclaw.

Marcin Purgal, an expert in real estate investments, asserts that acquiring older buildings in good locations allows their potential to be unlocked in the future through modernization or new construction. Such assets provide flexibility in responding to market changes.

Alides has received numerous positive reviews for its projects in Poland, such as the revitalization of the management building of the Gdansk Shipyard. The company consistently executes its investment strategy and emphasizes that it has many projects in the pipeline that align with its long-term approach.