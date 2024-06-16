Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Deweloperzy muszą dostosować się do nowej rzeczywistości na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce nadal jest zalewany nowymi ofertami, ale sprzedawcy są coraz bardziej zaniepokojeni, ponieważ znalezienie kupca zajmuje coraz więcej czasu. Taka sytuacja zmusza ich do negocjacji cenowych, aby jak najszybciej sfinalizować transakcję sprzedaży mieszkania.

Ekspertów zaskakuje obecność większej liczby ofert mieszkań na rynku, co jest prawdopodobnie wynikiem niepewności związaną z rządowym programem „Na start”. Niepewność ta nie tylko skutkuje wzrostem konkurencji, ale również daje sprzedawcom świadomość trudnej sytuacji, w jakiej się znajdują. Dlatego są bardziej skłonni do negocjacji cen, aby przyspieszyć proces sprzedaży.

Na rynku wtórnym widoczne są duże rabaty, których wcześniej nie było. W zależności od lokalizacji, układu i standardu nieruchomości, rabaty te mogą oscylować od 5 do nawet 15 procent. Niższe możliwości negocjacyjne dotyczą najmniejszych mieszkań, które są też najdroższe. Większe możliwości negocjacyjne dają duże mieszkania do generalnego remontu, szczególnie te na obrzeżach miast. Kawalerki sprzedają się blisko cen ofertowych.

W maju 2024 roku Polacy najczęściej szukali dwupokojowych mieszkań w centralnych lokalizacjach dużych miast. Bliskość pracy, szkół, sklepów i rozrywki była priorytetem. Duże zainteresowanie wzbudziły również mieszkania w nowoczesnych budynkach, oferujące wysoki standard wykończenia i nowoczesne udogodnienia. Studenci, młodzi ludzie rozpoczynający karierę oraz inwestorzy szukali mniejszych lokali, takich jak kawalerki i mieszkania jednopokojowe. Zainteresowanie budynkami z certyfikatami ekologicznymi oraz energooszczędnymi rozwiązaniami również wzrosło.

Obecnie, w dobie programu „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc.”, transakcje powyżej cen ofertowych są rzadkością. Analiza danych z rynku deweloperskiego sugeruje, że ten sektor napotyka trudności. W kwietniu sprzedaż mieszkań i wzrost cen gwałtownie spadły, a liczba zapytań o kredyty również zmniejszyła się. Deweloperzy wyraźnie ograniczyli podaż nowych mieszkań, co doprowadziło do spadku sprzedaży. Dane za maj 2024 roku pokazują, że rynek powoli powraca do „normalności”.

The real estate market in Poland continues to be flooded with new offers, but sellers are becoming increasingly concerned as finding buyers takes longer. This situation forces them to negotiate prices in order to finalize the sale of their property as quickly as possible.

Experts are surprised by the presence of a greater number of apartment offers on the market, which is likely a result of uncertainty related to the government program „Na start” („To Start”). This uncertainty not only leads to increased competition but also gives sellers an awareness of the difficult situation they find themselves in. Therefore, they are more willing to negotiate prices to expedite the sales process.

In the secondary market, significant discounts are visible, which were not previously common. Depending on the location, layout, and standard of the property, these discounts can range from 5 to even 15 percent. Lower negotiation opportunities apply to the smallest apartments, which are also the most expensive. Larger negotiation opportunities are available for larger apartments in need of general renovation, especially those on the outskirts of cities. Studio apartments sell close to the offered prices.

In May 2024, Poles were most frequently looking for two-room apartments in central locations in large cities. Proximity to work, schools, shops, and entertainment was a priority. Apartments in modern buildings offering high-quality finishes and modern amenities also attracted a lot of interest. Students, young people starting their careers, and investors were looking for smaller units such as studios and one-bedroom apartments. Interest in buildings with ecological certifications and energy-efficient solutions has also increased.

Currently, in the era of the „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc.” („Safe 2% Loan”) program, transactions above the offered prices are rare. Data analysis from the developer market suggests that this sector is facing difficulties. In April, apartment sales and price increases sharply declined, and the number of inquiries about loans also decreased. Developers have clearly limited the supply of new apartments, leading to a decrease in sales. Data for May 2024 shows that the market is slowly returning to „normality”.

