Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Inwestowanie w nieruchomości na Costa del Sol: Polski kapitał na hiszpańskim rynku

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W lutym 2022 roku, w czasie trwania konfliktu zbrojnego na Ukrainie, Renata i Ryszard Lorensowie, doświadczeni inwestorzy w branży nieruchomościowej w Hiszpanii, przyznali, że czas ten był dla nich okresem intensywnych rozmów telefonicznych. Duża liczba Polaków decyduje się bowiem na zakup mieszkań na Costa del Sol, zarówno jako bezpieczny azyl w czasie kryzysu, jak i atrakcyjną inwestycję.

W rozmowie z Business Insider Polska, Lorensowie podzielili się swoimi doświadczeniami oraz wskazówkami dla potencjalnych inwestorów. Według nich, na zakup mieszkania na Costa del Sol potrzeba konkretnej kwoty, która różni się w zależności od preferencji oraz lokalizacji. Podkreślają również, że otrzymanie kredytu hipotecznego w Hiszpanii może być czasem skomplikowane, ze względu na różnice w procedurach bankowych w porównaniu do Polski.

Znaczna część nabywców inwestuje w nieruchomości na Costa del Sol, z myślą o wynajmie ich turystom, co umożliwia osiągnięcie dodatkowych dochodów. Lorensowie wspominają również o „polskim osiedlu” na tym hiszpańskim wybrzeżu, gdzie wielu Polaków zdecydowało się na zakup apartamentów. Dzięki temu powstała tam swoista społeczność, w której można spotkać rodaków i wspólnie korzystać z uroków tego regionu.

Inwestowanie w nieruchomości na Costa del Sol pozwala Polakom cieszyć się zarówno pięknymi plażami i klimatem Hiszpanii, jak również osiągać zyski z wynajmu. Pomimo pewnych trudności, związanych między innymi z procedurami kredytowymi, inwestycje te przynoszą liczne korzyści. Dla wielu Polaków zakup nieruchomości na Costa del Sol staje się nie tylko interesującym sposobem na zainwestowanie kapitału, ale również szansą na stworzenie własnego miejsca, gdzie mogą czuć się jak w domu.

The real estate industry on the Costa del Sol in Spain has seen a significant increase in demand from Polish buyers. Many Poles are opting to purchase properties in this region as a safe haven during times of crisis and as a lucrative investment opportunity. Renata and Ryszard Lorens, experienced real estate investors in Spain, have shared their experiences and advice for potential investors.

According to the Lorens, the cost of purchasing a property on the Costa del Sol varies depending on preferences and location. Obtaining a mortgage in Spain can also be complicated due to differences in banking procedures compared to Poland. Therefore, it is important for potential investors to be well-informed and prepared when entering the market.

A significant number of buyers are investing in properties on the Costa del Sol with the intention of renting them out to tourists, allowing them to generate additional income. There is even a „Polish neighborhood” in this region where many Poles have purchased apartments. This has created a community where fellow countrymen can connect and enjoy the benefits of the region together.

Investing in real estate on the Costa del Sol allows Poles to not only enjoy the beautiful beaches and climate of Spain but also make profits from rental income. Despite certain difficulties, such as mortgage procedures, these investments offer numerous benefits. For many Poles, purchasing a property on the Costa del Sol is not only an interesting way to invest capital but also an opportunity to create their own home away from home.

Industry and Market Forecasts:

The real estate market on the Costa del Sol has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. According to market forecasts, this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The region’s popularity among Polish buyers is a contributing factor to this growth, as more and more Poles are opting for properties in this sought-after destination.

Issues Related to the Industry:

One of the main challenges for Polish buyers in the real estate industry on the Costa del Sol is navigating the mortgage process. The differences in banking procedures between Spain and Poland can make obtaining a mortgage a complex task. It is important for buyers to seek professional advice and ensure they are well-prepared to meet the requirements and complete the necessary paperwork.

Another issue that may arise is the management of rental properties. Polish buyers who intend to rent out their properties to tourists should familiarize themselves with local regulations and seek property management services if needed. This will ensure a smooth and compliant rental process, as well as maximize the potential income from the investment.

Overall, despite these challenges, the real estate industry on the Costa del Sol offers promising investment opportunities for Polish buyers. With the right knowledge and preparation, individuals can enjoy the benefits of owning a property in this beautiful region of Spain.