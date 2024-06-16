Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Korzystanie z nieruchomości w oznaczonym czasie: Jakie kroki podjąć, aby uniknąć oszustw?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 czerwca, 2024

Fakt, że FBI ściga grupy przestępcze zajmujące się oszustwami dotyczącymi użytkowania nieruchomości w oznaczonym czasie, rzuca światło na złożony charakter tego rodzaju przestępstw. Kartel nowej generacji Jalisco został uznany przez agencję za głównego gracza w tej dziedzinie, ale istnieje podejrzenie, że inne grupy również są zamieszane w to proceder.

Według agencji śledczej, kartele mocno angażują się w badania swoich potencjalnych ofiar, tworząc fałszywe dokumenty i używając fałszywych kont e-mail, aby osiągnąć swoje cel. Wykorzystując taktyki sprzedaży pod wysokim ciśnieniem i oszustwa w przestrzeni cybernetycznej, oszuści popychają naiwnych ludzi do zawierania umów, które przynoszą im druzgocące koszta finansowe, zdrowotne i emocjonalne.

Niewiele osób zgłasza tego rodzaju oszustwa, częściowo dlatego, że ofiary często nie są sobie świadome, że padły łupem przestępstwa, a częściowo z obawy przed represjami ze strony oprawców. Jednak zastępca agenta specjalnego Paul Roberts zauważa, że nie ma wstydliwego w padnięciu ofiarą tych oszustw i zachęca do zgłaszania przestępstw, aby umożliwić ściganie przestępców.

Aby uniknąć oszustw związanych z użytkowaniem nieruchomości w oznaczonym czasie, ważne jest, aby być czujnym i świadomym pewnych ostrzeżeń. FBI zaleca nigdy nie płacić opłat z góry i nie przekazywać żadnych pełnomocnictw. Również ważne jest, aby nie dawać się zastraszyć przez telefon czy e-mail od osób podszywających się pod urzędników państwowych, grożących aresztowaniem czy wezwaniem do sądu. Tego rodzaju oszustwa nie powinny być ignorowane, a ofiary powinny je zgłaszać odpowiednim instytucjom, takim jak Federalna Komisja Handlu (FTC), banki czy prokuratorzy generalni stanów.

Oczywiście, odzyskanie utraconych pieniędzy jest notorycznie trudne, ale warto podjąć wszelkie kroki prawne i współpracować z odpowiednimi instytucjami, aby zwiększyć szanse na odzyskanie środków. Oszustwa związane z użytkowaniem nieruchomości w oznaczonym czasie są poważnym zagrożeniem, z którym można walczyć tylko poprzez stałą czujność i współdziałanie.

The real estate timeshare industry has seen a rise in fraudulent activities in recent years, prompting the FBI to pursue criminal groups involved in these scams. The Jalisco cartel, considered a major player in this field, has been targeted by the agency, but there are suspicions that other groups are also involved in this illicit trade.

According to investigative agencies, these cartels invest significant efforts in researching their potential victims, creating fake documents and using fraudulent email accounts to achieve their goals. By employing high-pressure sales tactics and cyber fraud techniques, scammers manipulate unsuspecting individuals into entering contracts that result in devastating financial, health, and emotional costs.

Unfortunately, many people do not report these types of scams, partly because victims are often unaware that they have fallen victim to a crime and partly due to fears of reprisals from the perpetrators. However, Deputy Special Agent Paul Roberts points out that there is no shame in becoming a victim of these scams and encourages reporting the crimes to enable law enforcement agencies to pursue the criminals.

To avoid falling victim to real estate timeshare scams, it is important to be vigilant and aware of certain warning signs. The FBI advises never to pay upfront fees or transfer any powers of attorney. It is also crucial not to be intimidated by phone calls or emails from individuals pretending to be government officials threatening arrest or court summonses. Such frauds should not be ignored, and victims should report them to relevant institutions such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), banks, or state attorneys general.

Of course, recovering lost funds is notoriously challenging, but it is worth taking all legal steps and cooperating with the appropriate authorities to increase the chances of reclaiming the money. Real estate timeshare scams pose a serious threat that can only be combated through constant vigilance and collaboration.

