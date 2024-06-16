Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kultowa rezydencja „Pełnej chaty” na sprzedaż

16 czerwca, 2024

Znana rezydencja, która wystąpiła w kultowym serialu „Pełna chata”, jest obecnie na sprzedaż. Położona w San Francisco willa, utrzymana w wiktoriańskim stylu, oferuje luksusowe wnętrza o charakterze współczesnym. Wraz z czterema sypialniami, gustownie urządzoną kuchnią, salonem z pięknym widokiem na okolicę i kinem domowym, nieruchomość jest prawdziwą perełką.

Nieznane dla widzów wnętrze „Pełnej chaty” pozostawało do tej pory tajemnicą. Większość ujęć została nakręcona w Hollywood, gdzie specjalnie zbudowano plan zdjęciowy. Jednakże, to właśnie ta rezydencja pojawiała się w widokach z zewnątrz. W 2016 roku, wraz z powstaniem sequelu, „Pełniejsza chata”, ten piękny dom powrócił na ekran.

Cena willi jest dość wysoka i wynosi aż 6,5 mln dolarów, czyli ponad 25 mln złotych. Oznacza to, że nowy właściciel musi dysponować pokaźnym budżetem. Jednakże, wartość tej nieruchomości jest niepodważalna, biorąc pod uwagę jej charakterystyczną architekturę i połączenie uroku minionych czasów z nowoczesnością.

Za sprawą serialu „Pełna chata”, ta rezydencja stała się ikoną popkultury. Pierwszy raz pojawiła się na szklanym ekranie w 1987 roku i opowiadała historię Danny’ego Tannera, który po śmierci żony musiał samodzielnie wychowywać trzy córki. Przez wiele lat perypetie bohaterów dostarczały widzom niezapomnianych chwil śmiechu.

Nowy właściciel tej nieruchomości będzie miał również okazję cieszyć się uroczą pamiątką z serialu. Na podwórku znajdują się betonowe bloki z autografami i odciśniętymi dłońmi znanych aktorów. To niewątpliwie wyjątkowa atrakcja dla prawdziwych fanów „Pełnej chaty”.

Dla tych, którzy marzą o posiadaniu kawałka historii i pragną mieszkać w ekskluzywnej nieruchomości związanej z kultowym serialem, ta oferta jest doskonałą okazją. Oczekuje ich nie tylko luksusowe wnętrze, ale również unikalne doświadczenie popkulturowe.

The villa featured in the iconic TV show „Full House” is currently on sale. Located in San Francisco, this Victorian-style residence offers luxurious contemporary interiors. With four bedrooms, a tastefully designed kitchen, a living room with a beautiful view of the surroundings, and a home theater, this property is truly a gem.

The undisclosed interior of „Full House” has remained a mystery to viewers until now. Most of the shots were filmed in Hollywood, where a special set was built. However, it is this very residence that appeared in the exterior shots. In 2016, with the creation of the sequel „Fuller House,” this beautiful home returned to the screen.

The price of the villa is quite high, amounting to $6.5 million, or over 25 million Polish złoty. This means that the new owner must have a substantial budget. However, the value of this property is undeniable, considering its distinctive architecture and the blend of charm from the past with modernity.

Thanks to the TV show „Full House,” this residence has become an icon of pop culture. It first appeared on the small screen in 1987, telling the story of Danny Tanner, who, after the death of his wife, had to raise three daughters on his own. For many years, the adventures of the characters provided viewers with unforgettable moments of laughter.

The new owner of this property will also have the opportunity to enjoy a charming memento from the show. In the backyard, there are concrete blocks with autographs and handprints of famous actors. This is undoubtedly a unique attraction for true „Full House” fans.

For those who dream of owning a piece of history and want to live in an exclusive property associated with a cult TV show, this offer is a perfect opportunity. They can expect not only luxurious interiors but also a unique pop culture experience.