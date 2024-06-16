Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

MEDiF otwiera centrum szkoleniowe w LIFE Building w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

MEDiF, renomowany dostawca rozwiązań medycznych, wynajmie blisko 900 mkw. powierzchni biurowej w warszawskim budynku LIFE Building. Organizacja planuje również uruchomienie centrum szkoleniowego dla lekarzy. Decyzję o najmie wspierała firma JLL Polska, reprezentująca VIG Fund, oraz kancelaria Deloitte Legal. Zaś firmę MEDiF reprezentowała firma Cushman & Wakefield.

MEDiF posiada ponad 25-letnie doświadczenie na rynku medycznym i koncentruje się na dostarczaniu innowacyjnych rozwiązań dla stomatologii, medycyny estetycznej i weterynarii. Firma zwraca szczególną uwagę na bezpieczeństwo pacjentów, oferując sprawdzone i wysokiej jakości produkty.

W sierpniu MEDiF rozpocznie wynajem powierzchni w biurowcu LIFE Building w Warszawie. W ramach wynajmu, firma planuje utworzenie centrum szkoleniowego dla lekarzy, które będzie służyć do testowania i nauki obsługi nowoczesnego sprzętu medycznego.

Decyzję o wyborze LIFE Building jako nowej siedziby MEDiF poparła firma doradcza JLL Polska, która doceniła lokalizację biurowca przy Al. Jana Pawła II oraz jego nowoczesną aranżację wnętrz. Właściciele MEDiF wyrazili entuzjazm związany z możliwościami rozwoju oferowanymi przez budynek LIFE Building. Przestrzeń biurowa zapewnia elastyczność i umożliwia współpracę między różnymi działami firmy. Ponadto, obiekt zapewnia dogodne warunki dla centrum szkoleniowego MEDiF i jego siostrzanej firmy, Medical Skills Institutes.

Biurowiec LIFE Building został gruntownie zmodernizowany w 2023 roku, zyskując nowy, świeży wizerunek. Budynek oferuje najemcom wiele udogodnień, takich jak LIFE_Executive Lounge i LIFE_terrace, które umożliwiają organizowanie spotkań biznesowych oraz czas wolny. Bliskość stacji metra M2 „Rondo ONZ” i doskonałe połączenia komunikacyjne sprawiają, że budynek jest atrakcyjnym miejscem dla firm.

Decyzja MEDiF o otwarciu centrum szkoleniowego w LIFE Building podkreśla znaczenie edukacji i rozwoju dla branży medycznej. Przestrzeń biurowa i szkoleniowa pozwoli firmie na dalszy rozwój i eksplorację innowacyjnych rozwiązań medycznych.

The medical industry is a rapidly growing sector, and MEDiF, a renowned provider of medical solutions, is no exception. With over 25 years of experience in the medical market, MEDiF focuses on delivering innovative solutions for dentistry, aesthetic medicine, and veterinary medicine, with a strong emphasis on patient safety.

In August, MEDiF will begin renting office space in the LIFE Building in Warsaw. As part of this rental, the company plans to establish a training center for doctors, which will be used for testing and learning how to operate modern medical equipment. This move highlights MEDiF’s commitment to education and development in the medical field.

The decision to choose the LIFE Building as the new headquarters for MEDiF was supported by JLL Polska, a consulting firm that recognized the building’s location on Al. Jana Pawła II and its modern interior design. The owners of MEDiF expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities for growth offered by the LIFE Building. The office space provides flexibility and enables collaboration between different departments within the company. Additionally, the building offers convenient conditions for MEDiF’s training center and its sister company, Medical Skills Institutes.

The LIFE Building underwent extensive renovations in 2023, acquiring a fresh and modern image. The building offers several amenities for tenants, such as the LIFE_Executive Lounge and LIFE_terrace, which provide spaces for business meetings and leisure activities. The proximity to the M2 „Rondo ONZ” metro station and excellent transportation connections make the LIFE Building an attractive location for companies.

The decision by MEDiF to open a training center in the LIFE Building emphasizes the importance of education and development in the medical industry. The office and training space will enable the company to further evolve and explore innovative medical solutions.

For more information about MEDiF and its offerings, visit their website: MEDiF

To learn more about the LIFE Building, visit their website: LIFE Building