Polska wśród liderów europejskich krajów pod względem zwrotu z nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu CBRE, Polska znajduje się w pierwszej trójce europejskich krajów, w których inwestorzy oczekują najwyższego zwrotu z nieruchomości. Optymistyczne prognozy wskazują na stopniowe ożywienie aktywności inwestycyjnej na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w drugiej połowie 2024 roku.

W 2023 roku Polska zanotowała najniższą aktywność inwestycyjną w sektorze nieruchomości komercyjnych od 13 lat. Jednak nie była to izolowana sytuacja, ponieważ podobne spadki odnotowano na większości europejskich rynków, a główną przyczyną było wysokie koszty finansowania. Rok 2024 przynosi większy optymizm, i w nadchodzących miesiącach możemy spodziewać się stopniowego ożywienia aktywności inwestycyjnej. Niemniej jednak, koszt finansowania nadal pozostaje wyższy niż w latach 2021-2022, co wymaga większej kreatywności w podejściu do biznesu i inwestowania – powiedział Przemysław Łachmaniuk, co-head of Living – Capital Markets Poland, CBRE.

Raport CBRE wskazuje, że Polska może być jednym z głównych beneficjentów ożywienia na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w Europie. Znalazła się na trzecim miejscu w zestawieniu krajów, w których inwestorzy oczekują najwyższego zwrotu z inwestycji, ustępując tylko Wielkiej Brytanii i Niemcom. Co więcej, Warszawa została uznana za najatrakcyjniejszy kierunek inwestycyjny w regionie Europy Środkowo-Wschodniej i jedyną stolicą w CEE, która znalazła się na liście dziesięciu najbardziej atrakcyjnych europejskich kierunków inwestycyjnych.

Inwestorzy szczególnie zainteresowani są aktywami przemysłowymi i logistycznymi, na których skupia się jedna trzecia europejskich inwestujących. Ponadto, sektor obiektów z mieszkaniami na wynajem długoterminowy jest rozważany przez 28% z nich. Duże zainteresowanie dotyczy również prywatnych akademików, gdzie około połowa inwestorów planuje szukać okazji i 38% z nich jest zainteresowanych inwestowaniem w domy dla seniorów – podaje raport CBRE.

Perspektywy inwestycyjne w polskim sektorze nieruchomości komercyjnych są obiecujące, a Polska kontynuuje rozwój jako atrakcyjny cel inwestycji na arenie europejskiej.

According to a recent report by CBRE, Poland is among the top three European countries where investors expect the highest return on real estate. Optimistic forecasts indicate a gradual revival of investment activity in the commercial real estate market in the second half of 2024.

In 2023, Poland experienced the lowest investment activity in the commercial real estate sector in 13 years. However, this was not an isolated situation, as similar declines were observed in most European markets, with high financing costs being the main cause. The year 2024 brings greater optimism, and in the coming months, we can expect a gradual revival of investment activity. Nevertheless, financing costs remain higher than in 2021-2022, requiring greater creativity in business and investment approaches, according to Przemysław Łachmaniuk, co-head of Living – Capital Markets Poland at CBRE.

The CBRE report indicates that Poland may be one of the main beneficiaries of the revival in the commercial real estate market in Europe. It ranked third on the list of countries where investors expect the highest return on investment, trailing only the United Kingdom and Germany. Furthermore, Warsaw was recognized as the most attractive investment destination in the Central and Eastern Europe region, and the only capital city in CEE to make it to the top ten most attractive investment destinations in Europe.

Investors are particularly interested in industrial and logistics assets, which account for one-third of European investors. Additionally, the residential rental sector is being considered by 28% of them. There is also significant interest in private student housing, with about half of the investors planning to seek opportunities, and 38% of them expressing interest in investing in senior homes, according to the CBRE report.

The investment prospects in the Polish commercial real estate sector are promising, and Poland continues to develop as an attractive investment destination in Europe.