Radni płoccy posiadają domy za mniej niż pół miliona złotych

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości w Polsce stale rosną, ale w Płocku nadal można znaleźć domy za mniej niż pół miliona złotych. Oświadczenia majątkowe płockich radnych z ostatniej kadencji ujawniły, że posiadanie przestronnych nieruchomości w atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach nie musi być drogie.

Wioletta Kulpa, przewodnicząca klubu radnych PiS, zadeklarowała posiadanie 120-metrowego domu o wartości 375 tysięcy złotych. Zapytana o wartość rynkową nieruchomości, Kulpa wyjaśnia, że notariusz określił taką cenę przy sporządzaniu aktu rozdzielności działki. Dodaje również, że nie śledzi bieżących cen na rynku, ponieważ nie planuje sprzedaży swojego domu w najbliższej przyszłości.

Tomasz Kominek, radny reprezentujący Trzecią Drogę-PSL, również posiada przestronną nieruchomość w atrakcyjnej cenie. Z oświadczenia wynika, że ma on 248-metrowy dom, który wyceniono na zaledwie 340 tysięcy złotych. Jednakże, Kominek tłumaczy, że cena wynika z aktu notarialnego i odzwierciedla inwestycję, którą w swoją nieruchomość włożył wiele lat temu. Podkreśla także, że nie regularnie wycenia swoją nieruchomość, ponieważ nie ma zamiaru jej sprzedać.

Nie tylko radni mają atrakcyjne nieruchomości w Płocku. Przewodniczący rady miasta, Artur Jaroszewski, posiada dom o powierzchni 113 metrów kwadratowych, wyceniony na około 350 tysięcy złotych. Dodatkowo, ma prawo własności do 1/4 200-metrowego domu, również wycenionego na podobną kwotę. Jaroszewski zaznacza, że oba budynki są kilkudziesięcioletnie i w stanie przedremontowym.

Analizując oświadczenia majątkowe radnych, można dojść do wniosku, że w Płocku najbardziej opłaca się kupowanie nieruchomości od samych radnych. Mimo że nie mają obowiązku szacowania wartości swoich nieruchomości, można znaleźć atrakcyjne oferty wśród posiadanych przez nich domów.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing steady growth, with property prices on the rise. However, in the city of Płock, one can still find houses for less than half a million złotych. The recent asset declarations of Płock councilors revealed that owning spacious properties in attractive locations doesn’t have to be expensive.

Wioletta Kulpa, the chairwoman of the PiS councilor group, declared owning a 120-square-meter house valued at 375,000 złotych. When asked about the market value of the property, Kulpa explained that the price was determined by a notary public when preparing the property separation agreement. She also mentioned that she doesn’t keep track of current market prices as she has no plans to sell her house in the near future.

Tomasz Kominek, a councilor representing Trzecia Droga-PSL, also owns a spacious property at an attractive price. According to his declaration, he has a 248-square-meter house that was valued at only 340,000 złotych. However, Kominek explained that the price is based on a notarized document and reflects the investment he made in his property many years ago. He also emphasizes that he doesn’t regularly assess the value of his property, as he has no intention of selling it.

Not only councilors have attractive properties in Płock. The chairman of the city council, Artur Jaroszewski, owns a 113-square-meter house valued at approximately 350,000 złotych. Additionally, he has a 1/4 ownership right to a 200-square-meter house, also valued at a similar amount. Jaroszewski points out that both buildings are several decades old and in need of renovation.

Analyzing the councilors’ asset declarations, one can conclude that buying properties from the councilors themselves seems to be the most cost-effective option in Płock. Although the councilors are not obligated to estimate the value of their properties, attractive offers can be found among the houses they own.

