Sambuca di Sicilia: Ograniczenie pustostanów dzięki tanim domom

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W malowniczej miejscowości Sambuca di Sicilia we Włoszech wciąż trwa „wyprzedaż” kilkunastu nieruchomości, które można nabyć za symboliczną cenę trzech euro. To nietypowa inicjatywa lokalnych władz, mająca na celu zmniejszenie liczby pustostanów i zapobieżenie wyludnieniu.

Według informacji przekazanych przez portal CNN, powodzenie poprzednich licytacji domów skłoniło Sambucę di Sicilię do przeprowadzenia trzeciej fali sprzedaży. Otwiera to szansę na pozyskanie kilkunastu nowych mieszkańców i ożywienie lokalnej gospodarki.

Burmistrz miasteczka, Giuseppe Cacioppo, podkreślił, że choć domy są strukturalnie stabilne, wymagają odświeżenia. Dotychczasowe licytacje przyciągnęły nabywców z całego świata, co świadczy o ogromnym zainteresowaniu tego typu ofertami.

Osoby zainteresowane wzięciem udziału w licytacji muszą wpłacić kaucję, która zazwyczaj wynosi kilka tysięcy euro. Po nabyciu nieruchomości mają trzy lata na jej remont, w przeciwnym przypadku tracą wcześniej wpłacony depozyt.

Koszt odświeżenia nieruchomości zależy od ich stanu i może się wahać od 30 tysięcy euro do nawet 200 tysięcy euro, jeśli planowany jest ich luksusowy remont. Wcześniejsze transakcje obejmowały domy w cenie od 1 do 25 tysięcy euro, zazwyczaj jednak mieściły się w przedziale od 5 do 10 tysięcy euro.

Oferty domów wraz z zdjęciami i opisem można znaleźć na stronie internetowej ratusza. Moment ten, jak zauważył burmistrz, jest idealny zarówno dla zainteresowanych kupujących, jak i dla turystów, którzy latem podróżują do Włoch. Jest to doskonała okazja, by przyjechać do urokliwego Sambuca di Sicilia i osobiście obejrzeć nieruchomości, które można nabyć za symboliczne trzy euro.

The initiative taken by the local authorities in Sambuca di Sicilia, Italy, to sell several properties for a symbolic price of three euros, is aimed at reducing the number of vacant houses and preventing depopulation. This picturesque town has been conducting „sales” of these properties, and due to the success of previous auctions, they are now in the process of organizing a third wave of sales. The prospect of acquiring these properties has attracted interest from buyers around the world, indicating the immense appeal of such offers (CNN).

The mayor of Sambuca di Sicilia, Giuseppe Cacioppo, emphasizes that although the houses are structurally stable, they require refurbishment. Interested individuals must pay a deposit, usually amounting to several thousand euros, to participate in the auction. If they successfully acquire a property, they have three years to renovate it; otherwise, they will forfeit their deposit.

The cost of refurbishing these properties varies based on their condition, ranging from 30,000 euros to as high as 200,000 euros for luxury remodeling. Previous transactions have involved houses priced between 1,000 and 25,000 euros, with the majority falling within the range of 5,000 to 10,000 euros.

Detailed information, including photographs and descriptions of the available properties, can be found on the municipality’s website. The mayor suggests that this opportunity is ideal for both prospective buyers and tourists visiting Italy during the summer. It presents a perfect chance to visit the charming Sambuca di Sicilia and personally explore properties that can be acquired for the symbolic price of three euros.