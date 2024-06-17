Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Co wpłynie na ceny budowy domów w najbliższych kwartałach?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wojciech Rynkowski z serwisu Extradom.pl przeprowadził analizę czynników mających wpływ na ceny budowy domów w najbliższych dwóch kwartałach. Chociaż niektóre z tych czynników dotyczą samej branży budowlanej, inne mają związek z całą gospodarką. Ich wpływ może być odczuwalny, nawet jeśli na pierwszy rzut oka nie wydaje się to oczywiste.

Jednym z głównych czynników jest program dopłat do kredytów hipotecznych, który jest obecnie niepewny. Negatywne skutki programu Bezpieczny Kredyt 2% zastanawiają wielu polityków, zarówno w koalicji rządzącej, jak i wśród członków Platformy Obywatelskiej. Oczekiwany wzrost cen nieruchomości spowodowany programem dopłat skusił wielu kupujących, co wymusiło podniesienie cen przez deweloperów i sprzedających na rynku wtórnym.

Następnie, ceny energii mają ogromny wpływ na koszty budowy. Wzrost cen nośników energii może przełożyć się na wzrost cen materiałów budowlanych, takich jak stal czy cement. Obecnie ceny większości produktów budowlanych są stabilne, jednak należy mieć nadzieję, że ten trend utrzyma się dłużej.

Sytuacja na Ukrainie stanowi również nieprzewidywalny czynnik wpływający na ceny. Jeśli maleje dostępność pracowników z Ukrainy, to znacząco wzrośnie konkurencja pomiędzy zleceniodawcami, co może prowadzić do wzrostu wynagrodzeń ekip budowlanych. Ponadto, stabilizacja lub poprawa sytuacji na Ukrainie pozytywnie wpłynie na nastroje inwestorów w Polsce.

Również ceny działek budowlanych mają duże znaczenie. Rosnące ceny gruntów oznaczają zainteresowanie deweloperów i inwestorów indywidualnych, co z kolei prowadzi do większej ilości dostępnych lokali. Jeśli ceny działek utrzymają się na wysokim poziomie, wzrośnie zainteresowanie mieszkaniami.

Kurs złotego również ma istotne znaczenie dla inwestorów. Silna waluta sprzyja inwestorom, ponieważ tanieją nośniki energii i importowane sprzęty potrzebne do budowy i wyposażenia domu. Obecnie złoty traci na wartości, ale niekoniecznie jest to stały trend.

Wreszcie, inwestycje finansowane przez KPO mogą stanowić problem dla inwestorów indywidualnych. Wzrost liczby projektów finansowanych ze środków KPO prowadzi do większej konkurencji na rynku budowlanym, zarówno pod względem ekip budowlanych, jak i materiałów potrzebnych do prac.

W 2024 roku można się spodziewać dalszego wzrostu cen nieruchomości, ale wyraźnie wolniejszego niż w 2023 roku. Koniunktura ekonomiczna, wnioski z poprzedniego programu dopłat mieszkaniowych oraz działania deweloperów i inwestorów indywidualnych przyczynią się do wzrostu cen mieszkań. Wzrosty cen mieszkań będą wynosić od 12 do 22 proc. w zależności od regionu, podczas gdy koszty budowy domów jednorodzinnych wzrosną o 8-15 proc. Oczywiście, segment premium, szczególnie atrakcyjne lokalizacje, będą miały swoje własne prawa.

Podsumowując, wiele czynników może wpłynąć na ceny budowy domów w najbliższych kwartałach, a inwestorzy muszą być świadomi tych czynników i dostosować się do nich.

The construction industry is influenced by various factors that can affect the prices of building houses in the coming quarters. These factors can be categorized into those specific to the construction industry and those that are related to the overall economy.

One of the main factors is the uncertainty surrounding the government’s mortgage subsidy program. The negative effects of the „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” program have raised concerns among politicians from both the ruling coalition and the opposition party, Platforma Obywatelska. The expected increase in property prices due to the subsidy program has attracted many buyers, leading to a rise in prices by developers and sellers in the secondary market.

Energy prices also have a significant impact on construction costs. Increases in energy prices can result in higher costs for building materials such as steel and cement. Currently, the prices of most building products are stable, but it is hoped that this trend will continue.

The situation in Ukraine is also an unpredictable factor affecting prices. If the availability of Ukrainian workers decreases, there will be increased competition among contractors, potentially leading to higher wages for construction crews. Furthermore, stabilization or improvement in the situation in Ukraine can positively influence investor sentiment in Poland.

The prices of building plots are also significant. Rising land prices indicate interest from developers and individual investors, which in turn leads to more available properties. If land prices remain high, there will be increased interest in purchasing apartments.

The exchange rate of the Polish złoty is also important for investors. A strong currency benefits investors as it lowers the cost of energy and imported equipment needed for construction and furnishing. Currently, the złoty is losing value, but this may not be a consistent trend.

Finally, investments financed by the National Housing Program (KPO) can pose a problem for individual investors. The increase in the number of projects funded by the KPO leads to more competition in the construction market, both in terms of construction crews and materials needed for the projects.

In 2024, further increases in property prices can be expected, albeit at a slower pace than in 2023. Economic conditions, lessons learned from the previous housing subsidy program, and the actions of developers and individual investors will contribute to the rise in property prices. The increases in property prices will range from 12 to 22 percent depending on the region, while the costs of building single-family homes will increase by 8 to 15 percent. Of course, the premium segment, particularly attractive locations, will have their own dynamics.

In conclusion, there are several factors that can influence the prices of building houses in the coming quarters, and investors need to be aware of these factors and adapt accordingly.