Czy opłaca się inwestować w nieruchomości w Chinach? Ceny spadają najszybciej od dziesięcioleci

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości w Chinach nadal spadają, osiągając najniższe poziomy od dziesięcioleci. Według najnowszych danych, ceny nowych domów w 70 dużych miastach w maju spadły o 0,7% miesiąc do miesiąca, co jest najszybszym spadkiem od 10 lat. Rocznie spadek wyniósł aż 4,3%. W porównaniu, ceny istniejących domów w tych miastach spadły o 7,5% rok do roku, co jest największym spadkiem w historii pomiaru.

Spadek cen nieruchomości jest obecny zarówno na rynku pierwotnym, jak i wtórnym. Dane Narodowego Biura Statystycznego (NBS) pokazują, że w maju ceny domów spadły w 68 z 70 miast na rynku pierwotnym i we wszystkich 70 miastach na rynku wtórnym.

Rząd Chin podjął już działania mające na celu stabilizację rynku nieruchomości. Uruchomiono instrument pożyczkowy o wartości 300 miliardów juanów, który ma pomóc samorządom lokalnym w skupie niesprzedanych domów od deweloperów. Jednak analitycy nie są pewni, czy te działania przyniosą oczekiwane rezultaty.

Dane te są dzwonkiem alarmowym dla chińskiego rządu, który nie potrafił ustabilizować rynku mieszkaniowego. Analitycy prognozują, że sektor nieruchomości będzie nadal hamulcem wzrostu gospodarczego Chin w tym roku.

Spadek cen nieruchomości ma również wpływ na deweloperów, którzy muszą dostosować swoje strategie i oferować atrakcyjne rabaty, aby przyciągnąć kupujących. Mimo wprowadzonych działań wspierających, zaufanie rynku pozostaje słabe, co utrzymuje rynek w depresji.

W najbliższych miesiącach można spodziewać się kontynuacji trendu obniżek cen na chińskim rynku nieruchomości. Jednak ożywienie na tym rynku będzie zależało od zmiany oczekiwań dotyczących zatrudnienia i dochodów. Inwestowanie w nieruchomości w Chinach nadal wiąże się z dużym ryzykiem, pomimo niższych cen.

The decline in property prices in China is indicative of the current state of the real estate industry. This downward trend has been observed in both the primary and secondary markets. In May, new home prices in 70 major cities dropped by 0.7% compared to the previous month, marking the fastest decline in a decade. On an annual basis, prices fell by a significant 4.3%. Similarly, existing home prices in these cities experienced a year-on-year decline of 7.5%, the largest drop since data collection began.

This significant decrease in property prices poses various challenges for the Chinese government, which has been striving to stabilize the housing market. To assist in this endeavor, the government has implemented a 300 billion yuan loan instrument aimed at aiding local authorities in purchasing unsold properties from developers. However, analysts remain uncertain about the effectiveness of these measures in achieving the desired outcome.

These statistics serve as a warning sign for the Chinese government, which has struggled to bring stability to the housing market. Analysts predict that the real estate sector will continue to hinder China’s economic growth this year.

The decline in property prices also affects developers, who must adjust their strategies and offer attractive discounts to attract buyers. Despite the implemented supportive measures, market confidence remains weak, further exacerbating the depressive state of the market.

In the coming months, further price reductions can be expected in the Chinese property market. However, the revival of this market will depend on changes in expectations regarding employment and income. Investing in real estate in China continues to carry significant risk, despite the lower prices.

For more information on the current state of the Chinese real estate market, you can visit the Statista website.