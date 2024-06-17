Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Efektywne i zrównoważone magazynowanie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Panattoni Park Zgierz to nowoczesne centrum logistyczne klasy A, które powstaje w kilku etapach. Obiekt z pierwszego etapu inwestycji, o powierzchni 52,9 tys. mkw., został już ukończony i jest obecnie użytkowany przez trzech najemców z branży logistycznej oraz producenta i dystrybutora roślin.

Projekt ten nie tylko zapewnia optymalne warunki magazynowania i logistyki, ale także kładzie duży nacisk na zrównoważone rozwiązania. Deweloper zdecydował się na certyfikację metodą BREEAM na poziomie Excellent, co świadczy o wysokim standardzie ekologicznym obiektów. Co więcej, dachy budynków zostaną przygotowane do instalacji paneli fotowoltaicznych, co umożliwi korzystanie z energii słonecznej.

W celu redukcji zużycia wody i energii, w kompleksie zostaną zastosowane innowacyjne systemy oszczędzające. To ważne kroki w kontekście ochrony środowiska i przyczyniania się do zrównoważonego rozwoju.

Karina Trojańska, przedstawicielka spółki Panattoni, podkreśla, że łódzki rynek nadal wykazuje duże zapotrzebowanie na nowoczesne obiekty logistyczne klasy A. Panattoni Park Zgierz, ze względu na doskonałą lokalizację blisko głównych tras komunikacyjnych, ma ogromny potencjał zarówno na potrzeby logistyki krajowej, jak i międzynarodowej.

Całe centrum logistyczne, które docelowo będzie miało powierzchnię niemal 160 tys. mkw., umożliwi prowadzenie różnorodnych procesów – od magazynowania, przez operacje logistyczne, po produkcję. Będzie to idealne miejsce dla firm, które poszukują efektywnych i zrównoważonych rozwiązań w obszarze logistyki.

Panattoni Park Zgierz is a modern Class A logistics center that is being developed in multiple phases. The facility from the first phase of the project, with an area of 52,900 square meters, has already been completed and is currently being utilized by three tenants from the logistics industry as well as a plant manufacturer and distributor.

This project not only provides optimal warehousing and logistics conditions but also places a strong emphasis on sustainable solutions. The developer has decided to certify the facility using the BREEAM method at the Excellent level, which signifies a high environmental standard for the buildings. Additionally, the roofs of the buildings will be prepared for the installation of photovoltaic panels, enabling the use of solar energy.

In order to reduce water and energy consumption, innovative saving systems will be implemented in the complex. These are important steps in terms of environmental protection and contributing to sustainable development.

Karina Trojańska, a representative of Panattoni, highlights that the Lodz market still demonstrates a high demand for modern Class A logistics facilities. Due to its excellent location close to major transportation routes, Panattoni Park Zgierz has enormous potential for both domestic and international logistics needs.

The entire logistics center, which will ultimately have an area of almost 160,000 square meters, will enable a variety of processes – from warehousing to logistics operations and even production. It will be an ideal location for companies seeking efficient and sustainable solutions in the field of logistics.

