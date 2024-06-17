Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Limanowa: Propozycja spółki BiS Holding będzie rozpatrzona przez nową Radę Miasta

Spółka BiS Holding zaproponowała władzom miasta Limanowa zamianę nieruchomości – przekazanie nieczynnego targowiska Mój Rynek w zamian za Pałacyk pod Pszczółką, który znajduje się obok.

Niedawno radny Piotr Zoń zwrócił się do burmistrz Jolanty Juszkiewicz z interpelacją dotyczącą Pałacyku pod Pszczółką, wiekowego budynku zlokalizowanego w Limanowej. Obiekt był wcześniej własnością Banku Spółdzielczego w Limanowej, ale został kupiony przez spółkę BiS Holding, która planowała jego wyburzenie. Jednak przedsiębiorcy zaoferowali propozycję rozmów na temat sprzedaży lub dzierżawy tego historycznego i architektonicznego budynku.

Miasto Limanowa otrzymało jednak inną propozycję od spółki BiS Holding. W piśmie do Rady Miasta zaproponowali zamianę Pałacyka pod Pszczółką na nieczynne targowisko „Mój Rynek”. Burmistrz Jolanta Juszkiewicz w odpowiedzi na interpelację stwierdziła, że samorząd nie jest zainteresowany przejęciem budynku, ale może rozważyć rozmowy na ten temat po omówieniu go przez Radę.

Pałacyk pod Pszczółką to jeden z najstarszych murowanych budynków w Limanowej, z bogatą historią. W czasie okupacji pełnił funkcję siedziby niemieckiej żandarmerii, a później Powiatowego Urzędu Bezpieczeństwa Publicznego. Na terenie budynku dochodziło do wielu zbrodni, a zwłoki ofiar były zakopywane na podwórzu więziennym. Obecnie szczątki zamordowanych są pochowane na cmentarzu w Limanowej.

Nazwa Pałacyku pod Pszczółką wywodzi się od podobizny pszczoły, która dawniej znajdowała się na fasadzie budynku i symbolizowała pracowitość mieszkańców.

The proposal by BiS Holding to exchange the inactive market „Mój Rynek” for the Pałacyk pod Pszczółką, a historic building located in Limanowa, has sparked interest in the local community. The Pałacyk pod Pszczółką is one of the oldest solid brick structures in Limanowa, with a rich history. During the occupation, it served as the headquarters of the German gendarmerie and later the District Office of Public Security. The building witnessed numerous crimes, and the remains of the victims were buried in the prison yard. Today, the murdered victims are buried in the cemetery in Limanowa (source).

The proposal made by BiS Holding has raised questions about the future of both the market and the historic building. While the city of Limanowa has received the proposal, the local government has expressed its lack of interest in taking ownership of the Pałacyk pod Pszczółką. However, they are open to discussing the matter further after reviewing it with the City Council. This raises the question of what alternative plans the BiS Holding has for the building.

The real estate industry in Limanowa may be impacted by these development plans. If the city decides to proceed with the exchange, it could have significant implications for the local market. The conversion of the market into a historical site could potentially attract tourists and boost the local economy. However, this would require careful planning and investment to preserve the historical value of the building while creating a welcoming and accessible space for visitors.

In terms of market forecasts, the demand for historical sites and cultural attractions has been growing in recent years. As tourists increasingly seek unique and authentic experiences, historic buildings like the Pałacyk pod Pszczółką have the potential to become popular destinations. However, the successful transformation of the building into a tourist spot would require collaboration between the local government, developers, and community stakeholders.

Issues related to the preservation and restoration of historic buildings are also important to consider. The Pałacyk pod Pszczółką, with its dark past, represents a complex historical narrative that must be handled with sensitivity. The restoration process would need to respect the building’s historical significance while acknowledging the tragic events that occurred within its walls. Additionally, ongoing maintenance and regular inspections would be necessary to ensure the safety and longevity of the structure.

Overall, the proposal by BiS Holding to exchange the inactive market „Mój Rynek” for the Pałacyk pod Pszczółką presents both opportunities and challenges for the real estate industry and tourism in Limanowa. The decision made by the local government will shape the future of these two assets and have implications for the city’s cultural heritage and economic development.