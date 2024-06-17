Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Miasto sprzedaje nieruchomości w pierwszym podejściu

17 czerwca, 2024

W ostatnich tygodniach miały miejsce transakcje dotyczące dwóch różnych nieruchomości. Jedna z nich była niezagospodarowana, a druga została zabudowana budynkiem. Działki przy ulicy Andersa zostały sprzedane już w pierwszym podejściu, co oznacza, że nabywcy byli gotowi podjąć tę decyzję natychmiast. Natomiast działki przy ulicy Moniuszki czekały na swojego nabywcę od dłuższego czasu, gdyż poprzednie próby ich sprzedaży były nieudane.

Budynek po dawnej przychodni akademickiej przez wiele lat nie znalazł zainteresowanych kupców. Jednak w czerwcu sytuacja się zmieniła i nieruchomość została sprzedana. Lokalizacja jest świetna, ale nadal brakuje chętnych na jej zakup.

Podobnie było w przypadku niezagospodarowanych działek przy ulicy Andersa. Pomimo ich atrakcyjnej lokalizacji, przez długi czas nie znalazł się na nie nabywca. Jednak w ostatnim przetargu spółka Merkury Sp. z o.o. wygrała i nabyła te działki.

Zgodnie z planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, obie nieruchomości mają przeznaczenie usługowo-mieszkaniowe. Na terenie tych działek można również utworzyć tereny zielone, dojazdy, parkingi oraz sieci uzbrojenia terenu.

Oprócz samej sprzedaży terenów, firma Merkury Sp. z o.o. będzie odpowiedzialna za budowę fragmentu drogi publicznej pomiędzy ulicami Andersa i Kozielską.

Te transakcje są dowodem na to, że nieruchomości w tych atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach są nadal poszukiwane. Miejscowe plany zagospodarowania przestrzennego mają wpływ na wykorzystanie tych terenów, co przyciąga potencjalnych inwestorów.

The real estate industry in the mentioned location is experiencing transactions involving two different properties. One property was undeveloped, while the other had a building on it. The plots on Andersa Street were sold in the first attempt, indicating that buyers were ready to make an immediate decision. On the other hand, the plots on Moniuszki Street remained unsold for a longer period of time due to unsuccessful previous attempts at selling them.

The building of the former academic clinic did not attract buyers for many years. However, in June, the situation changed, and the property was sold. The location is excellent, but there is still a lack of interest from potential buyers.

A similar situation occurred with the undeveloped plots on Andersa Street. Despite their attractive location, there was no buyer for a long time. However, in the recent tender, Merkury Sp. z o.o. won and acquired these plots.

According to the spatial development plan, both properties have a mixed-use designation for commercial and residential purposes. It is also possible to create green areas, access roads, parking lots, and utility networks on these plots.

In addition to the land sale, Merkury Sp. z o.o. will be responsible for the construction of a section of public road between Andersa and Kozielska Streets.

These transactions demonstrate that properties in these attractive locations are still in demand. Local spatial development plans influence the utilization of these areas, which attracts potential investors.

