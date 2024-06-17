Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe oblicze Centrum Kultury Koreańskiej w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Centrum Kultury Koreańskiej w Warszawie to instytucja, która od lat propaguje kulturę koreańską w Polsce. Stanowi ona część Wydziału Kultury Ambasady Republiki Korei w Warszawie i od 2010 roku organizuje różnorodne wydarzenia mające na celu szerzenie wiedzy o Republice Korei oraz stymulowanie wymiany kulturalnej z Polską.

Jako część swojej działalności Centrum Kultury Koreańskiej zajmowało dotychczas 1 128 mkw. w biurowcu Nordic Park, mieszczącym się na warszawskim Powiślu. Teraz instytucja zdecydowała się pozostać w tym miejscu, jednak już niedługo jej powierzchnia przejdzie gruntowną modernizację. Prace renowacyjne są prowadzone przez firmę Reesco i mają zakończyć się pod koniec sierpnia.

Planowana modernizacja ma na celu nadanie Centrum zupełnie nowego, świeżego wizerunku, który podkreśli charakter tej niezwykłej instytucji kulturalnej. Dzięki temu Centrum Kultury Koreańskiej stanie się jeszcze bardziej atrakcyjnym miejscem spotkań i wymiany międzykulturowej.

Nordic Park to nowoczesny budynek biurowy, który oferuje wysokiej jakości powierzchnie biurowe do wynajęcia. Jego centralna lokalizacja na warszawskim Powiślu umożliwia korzystanie z licznych atrakcji i udogodnień, jakie stolica ma do zaoferowania. Budynek posiada również wygodne miejsca parkingowe oraz doskonałe połączenia komunikacyjne.

Dzięki nowemu obliczu Centrum Kultury Koreańskiej i atrakcyjności Nordic Park, zarówno Warszawiacy, jak i turyści będą mieli możliwość bliższego zapoznania się z kulturą i tradycją Korei. Jest to inicjatywa, która wpisuje się w cel Centrum, jakim jest propagowanie wiedzy o Republice Korei i zbliżanie obu krajów poprzez wymianę kulturalną.

The Korean Cultural Center in Warsaw is an institution that has been promoting Korean culture in Poland for years. It is part of the Culture Department of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Warsaw and since 2010, it has been organizing various events aimed at spreading knowledge about Korea and stimulating cultural exchange with Poland.

As part of its activities, the Korean Cultural Center has been occupying 1,128 square meters in the Nordic Park office building located in the Powiśle district of Warsaw. Now, the institution has decided to stay in this location but undergo a thorough modernization. The renovation works are being carried out by the company Reesco and are expected to be completed by the end of August.

The planned modernization aims to give the Center a completely new and fresh image that will emphasize the character of this extraordinary cultural institution. As a result, the Korean Cultural Center will become an even more attractive place for meetings and intercultural exchange.

Nordic Park is a modern office building that offers high-quality office spaces for rent. Its central location in the Powiśle district of Warsaw allows for easy access to numerous attractions and amenities that the capital city has to offer. The building also has convenient parking spaces and excellent transportation connections.

With the new face of the Korean Cultural Center and the attractiveness of Nordic Park, both Warsaw residents and tourists will have the opportunity to get to know Korean culture and tradition more closely. This initiative aligns with the Center’s goal of promoting knowledge about the Republic of Korea and bringing the two countries closer through cultural exchange.

For more information about the Korean Cultural Center in Warsaw, you can visit their official website kculture.pl.

To learn more about Nordic Park, you can visit their website nordicpark.pl.