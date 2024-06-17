Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe przepisy Florydy uniemożliwiają Chińczykom zakup nieruchomości w państwie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Floryda wprowadza kontrowersyjne przepisy prawne, które uniemożliwiają Chińczykom zakup nieruchomości w tym stanie. Nowe prawo zostało skierowane przeciwko Chińskiej Republice Ludowej i ma na celu przeciwdziałanie rzekomym zagrożeniom ze strony Komunistycznej Partii Chin.

Zgodnie z ustawą SB 264, obywatele Rosji, Iranu, Korei Północnej, Kuby, Wenezueli i Syrii są już wcześniej pozbawieni prawa do kupna nieruchomości w promieniu 16 km od obiektów wojskowych i krytycznej infrastruktury. Jednak w przypadku Chińczyków prawo idzie jeszcze dalej, zakazując im zakupu nieruchomości nawet wtedy, gdy posiadają legalną wizę lub pracują w Stanach Zjednoczonych.

Ta kontrowersyjna decyzja spotkała się z różnymi opiniami. Gubernator Florydy, Ron DeSantis, twierdzi, że jest to niezbędne, aby stawić czoła zagrożeniu jakim jest Komunistyczna Partia Chin. Jednak niektórzy prawnicy i działacze praw człowieka uważają to za formę dyskryminacji i pozbawiania obywateli Chin ich podstawowych praw.

Nowe przepisy wpływają również na sektor nieruchomości i kredytów hipotecznych. Niektórzy brokerzy i kredytodawcy odmawiają współpracy z klientami posiadającymi chińskie paszporty, nawet jeśli przebywają w USA legalnie. Inni ograniczają swoją współpracę tylko do stałych rezydentów i obywateli.

Sprawa zakazu zakupu nieruchomości przez Chińczyków stała się przedmiotem sporu i już została zaskarżona do sądu przez prawnika reprezentującego grupę obywateli Chin. Ich zdaniem, jest to niesprawiedliwe i niezgodne z amerykańskimi wartościami. Tymczasem inne stany również rozważają wprowadzenie podobnych przepisów, co wskazuje na narastające napięcia między USA a Chinami.

Dodatkowo, istnieje również obawa dotycząca zakupu gruntów rolnych przez Chińczyków. Obecnie obywatele Chin posiadają około 1% wszystkich gruntów rolnych w USA, co według niektórych może stanowić zagrożenie dla bezpieczeństwa narodowego.

The new controversial law introduced in Florida, which prohibits Chinese citizens from purchasing real estate in the state, has sparked debates and raised concerns about the industry and market forecasts. The law, known as SB 264, targets the People’s Republic of China and aims to counter alleged threats from the Communist Party of China.

Previously, citizens of Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria were already barred from buying properties within a 10-mile radius of military facilities and critical infrastructure. However, the law goes further for Chinese citizens, banning them from purchasing real estate even if they have a valid visa or work in the United States.

Governor Ron DeSantis claims that this controversial decision is necessary to confront the threat posed by the Communist Party of China. However, some lawyers and human rights activists consider it a form of discrimination and a deprivation of basic rights for Chinese citizens.

These new regulations also impact the real estate and mortgage industries. Some brokers and lenders are refusing to work with clients holding Chinese passports, even if they are legally residing in the USA. Others are restricting their cooperation to permanent residents and citizens only.

The issue of the ban on Chinese nationals purchasing real estate has already become the subject of dispute and has been challenged in court by a lawyer representing a group of Chinese citizens. They argue that it is unfair and inconsistent with American values. Meanwhile, other states are also considering implementing similar measures, indicating escalating tensions between the USA and China.

In addition, there are also concerns regarding the purchase of agricultural lands by Chinese citizens. Currently, Chinese citizens own around 1% of all agricultural lands in the USA, which some believe could pose a threat to national security.

These developments raise questions about the future of the real estate market in Florida and potentially in other states as similar legislation is considered. The impact on Chinese investors and their ability to contribute to the industry and economy is also a significant concern. The outcome of the court challenge and the broader implications of these restrictions will be closely watched by stakeholders and industry experts.