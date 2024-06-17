Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Prognozy dla sektora budownictwa i nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych prognoz Banku Pekao, sektor budowlany w Polsce może oczekiwać zmian w nadchodzących latach. Według raportu, produkcja budowlana spadnie w 2024 roku, aby rok później ponownie wzrosnąć o 7-9%. Ta prognoza wynika ze zmian w kosztach pracy oraz materiałów, z którymi przedsiębiorstwa budowlane będą musiały się zmierzyć.

Sytuacja na rynku budynków niemieszkalnych również ulega zmianom. Według Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego, liczba nowych budynków niemieszkalnych oddanych do użytkowania w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku zmniejszyła się o 12,7% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Jednak ich łączna powierzchnia użytkowa wyniosła 3,5 mln m2, co oznacza spadek o 22,1%.

Podobne trendy można zaobserwować na rynku budynków mieszkalnych. Liczba nowych budynków mieszkalnych oddanych do użytku w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku była o 22,9% niższa niż rok wcześniej. Budynki jednorodzinne stanowiły większość nowo wybudowanych mieszkań.

Na rynku nieruchomości pojawiły się również inne interesujące informacje. W Polsce istnieje obecnie 14 500 łóżek w prywatnych akademikach, z obłożeniem wynoszącym 95%. Dodatkowo planowane są kolejne projekty, które zwiększą liczbę dostępnych łóżek do 18 000.

Ministerstwo Finansów dementuje plotki o podwyższeniu podatku ryczałtowego dla osób wynajmujących mieszkania. Informacje te okazały się nieprawdziwe i w rzeczywistości Ministerstwo nie planuje takich zmian.

Warto również zauważyć, że w 2023 roku w Polsce zorganizowano 121 targów, a wielkość wynajętej powierzchni wystawienniczej wzrosła o 130% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Rynek targowy cieszył się większą frekwencją zarówno wystawców, jak i zwiedzających.

Wyniki na rynku inwestycyjnym również są obiecujące. W ciągu ostatnich dwóch miesięcy łączny wolumen transakcji na polskim rynku inwestycyjnym przekroczył 500 mln euro. Całkowity wolumen w ostatnich 5 miesiącach wyniósł około 885 mln euro.

W międzyczasie warto zwrócić uwagę na spółki budowlane i nieruchomościowe, które podejmują różne działania mające na celu zwiększenie swojej obecności na rynku. Jedna z nich, JR Holding ASI, analizuje rynek w kontekście finansowania nowych projektów, takich jak stworzenie portfela centrów logistycznych.

Podsumowując, sektor budownictwa i nieruchomości w Polsce przechodzi różne zmiany i wyzwania. Mimo spadku produkcji budowlanej w 2024 roku, prognozy wskazują na wzrost w 2025 roku. Pomimo trudności, rynek nieruchomości nadal przyciąga inwestorów i osiąga obiecujące wyniki.

According to the latest forecasts from Bank Pekao, the construction sector in Poland can expect changes in the coming years. According to the report, construction production will decline in 2024, but then increase by 7-9% the following year. This forecast is due to changes in labor and material costs that construction companies will have to contend with.

The situation in the non-residential building market is also undergoing changes. According to the Central Statistical Office, the number of new non-residential buildings completed in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 12.7% compared to the previous year. However, their total usable area amounted to 3.5 million square meters, which represents a decrease of 22.1%.

Similar trends can be observed in the residential building market. The number of new residential buildings completed in the first quarter of 2024 was 22.9% lower than the previous year. Single-family houses accounted for the majority of newly constructed homes.

There is also other interesting information emerging in the real estate market. There are currently 14,500 beds in private dormitories in Poland, with an occupancy rate of 95%. Additionally, there are plans for further projects that will increase the number of available beds to 18,000.

The Ministry of Finance has denied rumors of an increase in the lump-sum tax for people renting out apartments. These information turned out to be untrue and the Ministry is not planning any such changes.

It is also worth noting that in 2023, Poland hosted 121 trade fairs, with the rented exhibition space increasing by 130% compared to the previous year. The trade fair market saw increased attendance from both exhibitors and visitors.

The results in the investment market are also promising. In the last two months, the total volume of transactions on the Polish investment market exceeded 500 million euros. The total volume in the last five months was approximately 885 million euros.

In the meantime, attention should be paid to construction and real estate companies that are taking various actions to increase their presence in the market. One of them, JR Holding ASI, is analyzing the market in terms of financing new projects, such as creating a portfolio of logistics centers.

In summary, the construction and real estate sector in Poland is undergoing various changes and challenges. Despite the decline in construction production in 2024, forecasts indicate growth in 2025. Despite the difficulties, the real estate market continues to attract investors and achieve promising results.