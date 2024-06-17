Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

PropTech Festival 2024: Konkurs dla innowacyjnych technologii dla nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rozpoczęła się kolejna edycja PropTech Festivalu, który w tym roku odbędzie się w ramach konferencji Property Forum 2024. Konkurs ten ma na celu wyróżnienie najlepszych technologii, które mają zastosowanie w obiektach komercyjnych i mieszkalnych. Zarówno start-upy, jak i firmy z doświadczeniem mają szansę zaprezentować swoje innowacyjne rozwiązania dla branży nieruchomości.

W Proptech Festivalu mogą wziąć udział twórcy technologii mających zastosowanie w biurowcach, hotelach, centrach handlowych, budynkach mieszkalnych wielorodzinnych, sklepach, magazynach i budynkach użyteczności publicznej. Zaprezentowane rozwiązania powinny być kreatywne, innowacyjne, zaawansowane i odpowiadać na oczekiwania rynku.

Udział w konkursie to szansa na zaprezentowanie swoich pomysłów inwestorom i najważniejszym osobom działającym na rynku nieruchomości. Finał konkursu odbędzie się podczas uroczystej Gali towarzyszącej wydarzeniu Property Forum. Wyłonione najlepsze technologie przejdą przez etap głosowania czytelników, a ich twórcy będą mieli możliwość prezentacji podczas konferencji Property Forum.

PropTech Festival to niezwykle istotne wydarzenie dla branży nieruchomości, ponieważ promuje najnowsze technologie i innowacje. Start-upy oraz doświadczone firmy mają szansę zaprezentować swoje rozwiązania i zdobyć szeroką promocję na portalach PropertyNews.pl i PropertyDesign.pl oraz w mediach społecznościowych.

Poprzednie edycje PropTech Festivalu rozstrzygnięto wyłanianiem technologii takich jak platforma do zarządzania nieruchomościami, aplikacja do najmu sklepów w centrum handlowym oraz narzędzie do zarządzania obiektami. W tegorocznej edycji konkursu oczekujemy równie interesujących i innowacyjnych rozwiązań.

Jeśli tworzysz technologię dla nieruchomości, to PropTech Festival 2024 to idealne miejsce, aby zaprezentować swoje rozwiązanie, nawiązać kontakty biznesowe i zdobyć uznanie w całej branży. Nie przegap tej okazji i zgłoś swoje rozwiązanie do 12 lipca 2024 r.!

The PropTech Festival, held as part of the Property Forum 2024 conference, has started its next edition. This competition aims to recognize the best technologies applicable to commercial and residential properties. Both startups and experienced companies have the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions for the real estate industry.

The Proptech Festival welcomes technologies applicable to office buildings, hotels, shopping centers, multi-family residential buildings, shops, warehouses, and public utility buildings. The presented solutions should be creative, innovative, advanced, and meet market expectations.

Participating in the competition is a chance to present ideas to investors and key individuals in the real estate market. The final of the competition will take place during a Gala event accompanying the Property Forum. The selected top technologies will go through a voting stage by readers, and their creators will have the opportunity to present during the Property Forum conference.

The PropTech Festival is an extremely important event for the real estate industry as it promotes the latest technologies and innovations. Startups and experienced companies have a chance to showcase their solutions and gain broad promotion on PropertyNews.pl and PropertyDesign.pl portals, as well as social media.

Previous editions of the PropTech Festival have resulted in the selection of technologies such as property management platforms, applications for renting shops in shopping centers, and facility management tools. In this year’s edition of the competition, we expect equally interesting and innovative solutions.

If you are developing technology for real estate, PropTech Festival 2024 is the perfect place to showcase your solution, establish business contacts, and gain recognition throughout the industry. Don’t miss this opportunity and submit your solution by July 12, 2024!

For more information about the Property Forum 2024 conference and the Proptech Festival, you can visit their official website at propertyforum2024.com.