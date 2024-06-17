Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Resi Capital nabywa grunt w Warszawie – zapowiedź nowego projektu mieszkaniowego

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Resi Capital S.A., firma z grupy deweloperskiej Cavatina Group S.A., ogłasza nabycie działki przy ul. Grzybowskiej i Żelaznej w Warszawie. Zapowiedziany projekt, Liberty Residence, ma charakteryzować się nowoczesną zabudową w atrakcyjnej lokalizacji na warszawskiej Woli, oferując około 500 mieszkań. Ta transakcja jest kolejnym krokiem w ekspansji Resi Capital w sektorze mieszkaniowym. Wcześniej deweloper zakupił już działkę przy ul. Chmielnej 75. Tym samym, portfolio mieszkaniowe całej grupy Cavatina liczy już około 8 000 jednostek.

Transakcja nabycia gruntu została przeprowadzona przez dwa podmioty: Resi Capital S.A. i Dantex. W ramach tej współpracy zamierza się wybudować również około 200 mieszkań na wschodniej części działki. Ta nietypowa transakcja podkreśla znaczenie niekonwencjonalnego podejścia i współpracy w sektorze deweloperskim.

„Projekt Liberty Residence doskonale wpisuje się w naszą filozofię tworzenia wyjątkowych miejsc. Mamy przyjemność być częścią tej wyjątkowej lokalizacji na ul. Grzybowskiej, która jest już znana mieszkańcom Warszawy. Pracujemy nad innymi inwestycjami, które planujemy wprowadzić na rynek jeszcze w 2024 roku. Ten rok może okazać się dla nas przełomowy, ze względu na unikalne projekty, które zmienią postrzeganie przestrzeni życiowej” – powiedział Przemysław Pieniążek, Członek Zarządu Dantex Holding Sp. z o.o.

Koncepcja Liberty Residence obejmuje budowę podziemnego parkingu, lokali usługowych na parterach oraz mieszkań o różnych metrażach od 25 do 180 mkw. Deweloper ma również zamiar stworzyć tarasy na wysokościach 10 i 17 piętra, dodając tym samym przestrzeń zieloną dla mieszkańców.

Resi Capital kontynuuje swoją ekspansję na rynku mieszkaniowym, będącym jednym z najważniejszych ogniw w portfolio Cavatina Group. Wkrótce poznamy więcej szczegółów dotyczących Liberty Residence i kolejnych unikalnych projektów, które firma planuje wprowadzić na rynek.

The acquisition of the plot on Grzybowska and Żelazna Streets in Warsaw by Resi Capital S.A., a company from the Cavatina Group S.A. developers group, marks another step in the company’s expansion in the residential sector. The planned project, Liberty Residence, aims to feature modern architecture in an attractive location in Warsaw’s Wola district, offering approximately 500 apartments. This transaction follows Resi Capital’s previous purchase of a plot on Chmielna Street 75. As a result, the residential portfolio of the entire Cavatina Group now amounts to approximately 8,000 units.

The land acquisition transaction was carried out by two entities: Resi Capital S.A. and Dantex. As part of this collaboration, about 200 apartments are also planned to be built on the eastern part of the plot. This unconventional transaction highlights the importance of an unconventional approach and collaboration in the real estate development sector.

„The Liberty Residence project fits perfectly with our philosophy of creating exceptional places. We are delighted to be a part of this unique location on Grzybowska Street, which is already well-known to the residents of Warsaw. We are working on other investments that we plan to introduce to the market in 2024. This year may turn out to be a breakthrough for us, due to the unique projects that will change the perception of living space,” said Przemysław Pieniążek, a Member of the Management Board of Dantex Holding Sp. z o.o.

The concept of Liberty Residence includes the construction of an underground parking lot, commercial premises on the ground floors, and apartments of various sizes ranging from 25 to 180 square meters. The developer also intends to create terraces at the heights of the 10th and 17th floors, adding green spaces for the residents.

Resi Capital continues its expansion in the residential market, which is one of the key elements in the Cavatina Group’s portfolio. More details about Liberty Residence and other unique projects that the company plans to introduce to the market will be disclosed soon.