Spadające ceny nieruchomości wpływają na chiński rynek mieszkaniowy

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Kryzys na chińskim rynku nieruchomości jest jednym z wiodących czynników spowolnienia gospodarczego w tym kraju. Ceny nowych domów spadły o ponad 6 proc., a nieruchomości na rynku wtórnym o ponad 12 proc. Pomimo to, sprzedaż nieruchomości w Chinach zanotowała wzrost o 3,4 proc. w maju, co było pierwszym wzrostem od 12 miesięcy. W kwietniu sprzedaż gwałtownie zmalała o 44,9 proc., a już w lutym spadła aż o 60 proc.

Główną przyczyną spadku sprzedaży nieruchomości jest seria bankructw dużych deweloperów, takich jak China Evergrande Group. Obawy kupujących dotyczą możliwości utraty inwestycji w przypadku upadku takiej firmy. Tylko w kwietniu w Chinach były dostępne 391 mln m kw. nieużytkowanej powierzchni mieszkalnej.

W odpowiedzi na ten problem, rząd wprowadził program zachęt dla samorządów w celu zakupu tych nieużywanych mieszkań i przeznaczenia ich na wynajem. Jednak analitycy uważają, że program ten jest wciąż realizowany w niewystarczająco dużym zakresie.

„Skala tego programu jest zbyt mała, by naprawdę zapewnić bardziej dostępne mieszkania dla osób potrzebujących. Jego celem jest raczej ograniczenie ryzyka dla deweloperów niż wsparcie dla rynku mieszkaniowego” – twierdzi Dan Wang, główny ekonomista Hang Seng Bank.

Obniżenie cen nieruchomości w Chinach ma duże konsekwencje dla rynku mieszkaniowego. Choć wzrost sprzedaży detalicznej w maju przewyższył prognozy, spadki cen nieruchomości powodują niepewność na rynku i mogą dalej hamować wzrost gospodarczy w przyszłości.

The crisis in the Chinese real estate market is one of the leading factors contributing to the economic slowdown in the country. Prices of new homes have dropped by over 6%, while properties in the secondary market have declined by over 12%. Despite this, property sales in China saw a growth of 3.4% in May, marking the first increase in 12 months. In April, property sales sharply decreased by 44.9%, and in February, they plunged by a staggering 60%.

A major cause of the decline in property sales is the series of bankruptcies faced by large developers such as China Evergrande Group. Buyers are concerned about the possibility of losing their investments in the event of such companies’ collapse. In China alone, there was 391 million square meters of unused residential property available in April.

In response to this problem, the government has introduced incentive programs for local governments to purchase these unused homes and convert them into rental properties. However, analysts believe that the program is being implemented on an insufficient scale.

„The scale of this program is too small to truly provide more affordable housing for those in need. Its aim is rather to limit the risk for developers rather than support the housing market,” says Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank.

The decrease in property prices in China has significant consequences for the housing market. Although retail sales growth in May exceeded forecasts, the property price declines create uncertainty in the market and could further impede future economic growth.

