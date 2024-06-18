Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

CTP inwestuje w rozbudowę kompleksu CTPark Warsaw West

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

CTP, wiodący deweloper nieruchomości przemysłowych i logistycznych, zakupił działkę inwestycyjną o powierzchni 85 000 mkw. w gminie Wiskitki, blisko Centralnego Portu Komunikacyjnego (CPK). Nowy teren umożliwi rozbudowę kompleksu CTPark Warsaw West o dodatkowe 36 000 mkw. przestrzeni najmu. To druga transakcja nabycia gruntów przez CTP w aglomeracji warszawskiej w tym roku, a firma planuje przeznaczać 300 mln euro rocznie na rozwój biznesu w Polsce.

CTPark Warsaw West, największa inwestycja dewelopera w Polsce, zostanie docelowo powiększona do 279 000 mkw. Celem rozbudowy jest stworzenie hubu biznesowego, który będzie centrum współpracy dla firm różnych sektorów. Znajdujące się w pobliżu autostrady A2 oraz aglomeracji warszawskiej grunty w gminie Wiskitki mają duży potencjał inwestycyjny. Planowany Centralny Port Komunikacyjny ma jeszcze bardziej zwiększyć atrakcyjność tego regionu.

Obecnie w CTPark Warsaw West trwają prace budowlane, a powierzchnie te zostaną oddane na rynek w ostatnim kwartale 2024 roku. Raben, jeden z dotychczasowych najemców kompleksu, wynajął 110 000 mkw. powierzchni na swoje centrum dystrybucji.

Decyzja o nabyciu terenu jest odpowiedzią na rosnące zainteresowanie przedsiębiorców lokowaniem operacji logistyczno-produkcyjnych w Mazowszu. Strategia Grupy CTP zakłada roczne inwestycje w wysokości 300 mln euro na rozwój biznesu w Polsce.

Rozbudowa kompleksu CTPark Warsaw West będzie miała pozytywny wpływ na rozwój regionu, przyciągając najwyższej klasy najemców. CTP wciąż koncentruje się na rozwijaniu swojego portfolio w Polsce i jest zdeterminowane, aby stać się liderem na rynku nieruchomości przemysłowych i logistycznych w kraju.

CTP, a leading developer of industrial and logistics real estate, has acquired a 85,000 square meter investment plot near the Central Communication Port (CPK) in the municipality of Wiskitki. This new land will allow for the expansion of the CTPark Warsaw West complex by an additional 36,000 square meters of rental space. This is the second land acquisition transaction by CTP in the Warsaw agglomeration this year, and the company plans to invest 300 million euros annually in business development in Poland.

CTPark Warsaw West, the largest investment by the developer in Poland, will eventually be expanded to 279,000 square meters. The aim of the expansion is to create a business hub that will serve as a collaboration center for companies from various sectors. The land in the municipality of Wiskitki, located near the A2 motorway and the Warsaw agglomeration, has great investment potential. The planned Central Communication Port will further increase the attractiveness of this region.

The construction works are currently ongoing at CTPark Warsaw West, and the spaces will be available on the market in the last quarter of 2024. Raben, one of the existing tenants of the complex, has already leased 110,000 square meters of space for its distribution center.

The decision to acquire the land is a response to the growing interest of entrepreneurs in locating their logistic and production operations in the Mazovia region. The CTP Group’s strategy involves annual investments of 300 million euros in business development in Poland.

The expansion of the CTPark Warsaw West complex will have a positive impact on the development of the region, attracting high-class tenants. CTP continues to focus on expanding its portfolio in Poland and is determined to become a leader in the industrial and logistics real estate market in the country.

