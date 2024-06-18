Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Komfortowe biuro w centrum Wrocławia – The Shire otwiera się w Infinity

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Najnowsza lokalizacja The Shire – Beyond Coworking, popularnej sieci elastycznych biur, otwiera swoje drzwi w biurowcu Infinity, położonym przy ulicy Legnickiej we Wrocławiu. To pierwsza tego typu przestrzeń coworkingowa w mieście, która zapewni najemcom nie tylko komfortowe miejsce do pracy, ale także miejsce relaksu i inspiracji.

Otwarcie tego nowoczesnego biura elastycznego jest planowane na pierwszy kwartał 2025 roku. Na trzecim piętrze budynku Infinity, najemcy biur flex będą mieli do dyspozycji ponad 2 tysiące metrów kwadratowych powierzchni. Przestrzeń ta będzie oferować wiele udogodnień, takich jak otwarta przestrzeń do integracji i wypoczynku, różnego rodzaju pomieszczenia, w tym sale do spotkań i konferencji, wyposażone w zaawansowane systemy wideokonferencji, a także pokoje do indywidualnej pracy.

„Mamy ogromną radość, że to właśnie nasz biurowiec zostanie gospodarzem pierwszej przestrzeni coworkingowej The Shire we Wrocławiu. Ten nowatorski koncept doskonale wpisuje się w potrzeby firm, które mają swoje siedziby w naszym budynku” – mówi dyrektor krajowy Avestus Real Estate w Polsce, Mariusz Frąckiewicz. „Nie tylko właściciele biurowca, ale również inni najemcy Infinity z pewnością docenią dodatkowe możliwości oferowane przez tę przestrzeń coworkingową”.

Otwarcie The Shire w Infinity oznacza ważny krok w rozwoju elastycznego rynku biurowego we Wrocławiu. Daje to przedsiębiorcom, freelancerom i innym profesjonalistom szansę na korzystanie z nowoczesnej, inspirującej i wygodnej przestrzeni do pracy. The Shire stawia na elastyczność, dostosowując się do indywidualnych potrzeb najemców, i tworzy miejsce, w którym praca staje się przyjemnością.

The opening of The Shire – Beyond Coworking’s newest location in Wrocław marks an important development in the city’s flexible office market. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025, this modern flexible office space will provide tenants with over 2,000 square meters of workspace on the third floor of the Infinity building, located on Legnicka Street.

The Shire in Infinity aims to cater to the needs of businesses, freelancers, and professionals by offering a comfortable and inspiring work environment. With amenities such as open integration and relaxation areas, various meeting and conference rooms equipped with advanced video conferencing systems, as well as individual workspaces, this flexible office space is designed to meet the diverse needs of its tenants.

Mariusz Frąckiewicz, the Country Director of Avestus Real Estate in Poland, expressed excitement about The Shire’s presence in their building, highlighting the added benefits it will bring to both the building’s owners and other tenants. This collaboration reflects the growing demand for flexible workspace solutions and demonstrates how it aligns with the needs of companies based in the Infinity building.

The opening of The Shire in Infinity not only provides a comfortable and inspiring work environment but also contributes to the overall growth of the flexible office market in Wrocław. This development offers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and professionals the opportunity to utilize a modern and convenient workspace that can be tailored to their individual needs. The Shire’s emphasis on flexibility ensures that work becomes a pleasurable experience for its users.

