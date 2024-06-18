Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Resi Capital i Dantex nabywają grunty w Warszawie, aby zrealizować nowe projekty mieszkaniowe

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Resi Capital, spółka deweloperska należąca do Cavatina Group, wraz z Dantexem, inwestują w kluczowe rynki mieszkaniowe, planując realizację nowych projektów w różnych miastach, takich jak Kraków, Wrocław, Katowice i Łódź. Ostatnio doszło do transakcji nabycia działki przy ulicy Grzybowskiej, która pozwoli obu deweloperom na budowę mieszkań o różnych powierzchniach i zróżnicowanym charakterze.

Resi Capital zamierza wybudować wieżowiec o 500 mieszkańach, z mieszkaniami o powierzchni od 25 do 180 metrów kwadratowych. Planuje także stworzenie podziemnego garażu z 200 miejscami postojowymi. Natomiast Dantex planuje wybudować około 200 mieszkań na wschodniej części działki.

Jednak to nie wszystko. Resi Capital i Dantex mają również ambitne plany dotyczące architektury budynków. Zamierzają stworzyć wieżę wraz z niższym skrzydłem, które będą mieścić 2-kondygnacyjne podcienia. Dodatkowo, na wysokości 10 i 17 piętra będą zielone tarasy, które mają nadać budynkom unikalny charakter.

Ta inwestycja jest idealnym przykładem filozofii, którą przyjął Dantex – tworzenie miejsc, które ożywiają miasto. Działka przy ulicy Grzybowskiej jest nie tylko doskonałą lokalizacją, ale także wspaniałym uzupełnieniem i wzbogaceniem mapy miasta. Dzięki tej inwestycji Deweloperzy mają nadzieję przyciągnąć nowych mieszkańców, którzy cenią tętniące życiem miejsca.

Według Aleksandry Wołodźko, prezesa firmy Greenfields, która pośredniczyła w transakcji nabycia działki, jest to ostatnia dostępna działka pod nową zabudowę w tej części Warszawy, więc wartość tej nieruchomości jest ogromna. Choć strony nie ujawniły ceny transakcji, eksperci rynku szacują, że ceny gruntów w centrum stolicy wahają się od 7 do 10 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Pomimo tegorocznych wyzwań związanych z pandemią, Resi Capital ma pełne plany na przyszłość. Deweloper zamierza rozpocząć budowę 1,5 tysiąca mieszkań w 2024 roku, jednocześnie sprzedając tyle samo lokali. Ta inwestycja jest tylko jednym z wielu projektów, które firma planuje zrealizować, zwiększając skalę swoich działań na rynku mieszkaniowym.

Resi Capital, a real estate development company owned by Cavatina Group, together with Dantex, is investing in key residential markets, planning to undertake new projects in various cities such as Krakow, Wroclaw, Katowice, and Lodz. Recently, they acquired a plot of land on Grzybowska Street, which will allow both developers to build apartments of various sizes and with diverse characteristics.

Resi Capital intends to construct a tower with 500 apartments, ranging in size from 25 to 180 square meters. They also plan to create an underground garage with 200 parking spaces. On the other hand, Dantex plans to build approximately 200 apartments on the eastern part of the plot.

However, that’s not all. Resi Capital and Dantex also have ambitious architectural plans for the buildings. They intend to create a tower with a lower wing that will house 2-story arcades. Additionally, at the heights of the 10th and 17th floors, there will be green terraces that will give the buildings a unique character.

This investment is a perfect example of the philosophy adopted by Dantex – creating places that bring a city to life. The plot on Grzybowska Street is not only in an excellent location but also a magnificent addition and enhancement to the city’s map. With this investment, the developers hope to attract new residents who appreciate vibrant places.

According to Aleksandra Wolodzko, the CEO of Greenfields, the company that facilitated the land acquisition transaction, this is the last available plot for new development in this part of Warsaw, so the value of this property is enormous. Although the transaction price has not been disclosed, market experts estimate that land prices in the city center range from 7,000 to 10,000 Polish zlotys per square meter.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic this year, Resi Capital has full plans for the future. The developer intends to start construction on 1,500 apartments in 2024 while simultaneously selling an equal number of units. This investment is just one of many projects that the company plans to undertake, increasing the scale of its activities in the residential market.

Related links:

Cavatina Group

Dantex