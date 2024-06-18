Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rozpoczęcie budowy osiedla mieszkań lokatorskich „Aleja Platanowa” we Wrocławiu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Przy ulicy Malczyckiej we Wrocławiu rozpoczęły się przygotowania do budowy osiedla mieszkań lokatorskich „Aleja Platanowa”. Nowe osiedle będzie składać się z czterech budynków, w których znajdzie się łącznie 159 mieszkań. Innowacyjne rozwiązania, takie jak igłofiltry do efektywnego odwodnienia terenu, są już w fazie końcowej. Wkrótce rozpoczną się wykopy pod budynki A i C.

Inwestycja będzie miała kameralną architekturę, jasne elewacje z elementami drewna oraz liczne tereny zielone. Będzie harmonizować z pobliskim Lasem Ratyńskim i niską zabudową sąsiedztwa. Każde mieszkanie będzie posiadało ogródek lub balkon, a także przypisane miejsce parkingowe w hali garażowej. Ponadto, osiedle będzie dysponować placem zabaw, wózkowniami i rowerowniami, zapewniając mieszkańcom wygodę i miejscami do wspólnych aktywności.

Lokalizacja osiedla jest równie atrakcyjna, zlokalizowane na zachodnim skraju Wrocławia, w dzielnicy Ratyn. To idealne miejsce dla osób, które pragną mieszkać z dala od zgiełku centrum miasta, a jednocześnie cieszyć się dogodnym dostępem do infrastruktury. Okoliczne lasy i tereny rekreacyjne oferują liczne możliwości wypoczynku i relaksu. W pobliżu znajduje się pełne zaplecze handlowo-usługowe, placówki edukacyjne, kościoły oraz przystanek autobusowy.

Osiedle „Aleja Platanowa” jest realizowane przez Spółdzielnię Mieszkaniową „Jedynka” z Wrocławia, która oferuje mieszkania w systemie spółdzielczym lokatorskim z dojściem do własności. Ten system jest bezpieczny i pozwala na rozłożenie zakupu mieszkania w czasie, bez potrzeby zaciągania kredytu bankowego. Budowa osiedla jest współfinansowana przez Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego za pomocą kredytu SBC (Społeczne Budownictwo Czynszowe) na korzystnych warunkach.

Należy podkreślić, że mieszkania w osiedlu „Aleja Platanowa” są dostępne dla szerokiej grupy mieszkańców, dla których jest to często jedyna możliwość zdobycia własnego mieszkania. Kryteria rezerwacji mieszkań obejmują brak innego mieszkania we Wrocławiu oraz spełnienie określonych kryteriów dochodowych. System spółdzielczy lokatorski oferuje wiele korzyści, takich jak brak badania zdolności kredytowej, spłata mieszkania w czynszu, brak weryfikacji w rejestrach długów oraz brak ograniczeń wiekowych.

Osiedle „Aleja Platanowa” zapewnia komfortowe i przystępne cenowo mieszkania dla mieszkańców Wrocławia. To kolejny przykład inwestycji, która stawia na wygodę i satysfakcję przyszłych mieszkańców oraz eliminuje trudności związane z uzyskaniem kredytów hipotecznych.

The construction of the „Aleja Platanowa” residential estate is currently underway on Malczycka Street in Wrocław. The estate will consist of four buildings, totaling 159 apartments. Innovative solutions, such as needle filters for efficient drainage, are already in the final phase. Excavation for buildings A and C will begin soon.

The investment will feature a cozy architecture, with bright facades incorporating wooden elements, as well as numerous green areas. It will harmonize with the nearby Ratyńskie Forest and low-rise buildings in the neighborhood. Each apartment will have a garden or balcony, as well as an assigned parking space in the underground garage. Additionally, the estate will have a playground, pram and bicycle storage, providing residents with convenience and spaces for shared activities.

The location of the estate is equally attractive, situated on the western outskirts of Wrocław, in the Ratyn district. It is an ideal place for people who want to live away from the hustle and bustle of the city center while enjoying convenient access to infrastructure. The surrounding forests and recreational areas offer numerous opportunities for relaxation and leisure. In the vicinity, there are also commercial and service facilities, educational institutions, churches, and a bus stop.

The „Aleja Platanowa” estate is being developed by the „Jedynka” Housing Cooperative from Wrocław, which offers apartments under the cooperative rental system with the possibility of ownership. This system is secure and allows for spreading the purchase of an apartment over time, without the need to take out a bank loan. The construction of the estate is co-financed by Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego through a Social Rental Housing (SBC) loan on favorable terms.

It is worth noting that apartments in the „Aleja Platanowa” estate are available to a wide range of residents, for whom it is often the only opportunity to acquire their own apartment. Reservation criteria for apartments include not owning any other apartments in Wrocław and meeting specific income criteria. The cooperative rental system offers many benefits, such as no creditworthiness assessment, repayment of the apartment through rent, no verification in debt registers, and no age restrictions.

The „Aleja Platanowa” estate provides comfortable and affordable housing for the residents of Wrocław. It is another example of an investment that emphasizes the comfort and satisfaction of future residents while eliminating difficulties associated with obtaining mortgage loans.