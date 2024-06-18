Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadek sprzedaży nowych mieszkań w maju

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według analiz portalu Tabelaofert.pl sprzedaż nowych mieszkań w maju miała duży spadek o 21,8% w porównaniu z poprzednimi trzema miesiącami. Wyniki te pogorszyły nastroje wśród deweloperów, jak wynika z cyklicznych badań przeprowadzanych przez serwis. Dane indeksu nastrojów pokazują, że aż 21,7% firm deweloperskich spodziewa się dalszego spadku sprzedaży mieszkań, w porównaniu do 10,6% w kwietniu i zaledwie 6,2% w marcu.

Ekspert firmy doradczej JLL, Kazimierz Kirejczyk, wyjaśnia, że na wyniki sprzedaży mieszkań w maju miało wpływ kilka czynników, takich jak długa majówka czy rosnąca niepewność dotycząca programu kredytów „Na start”. Kirejczyk uważa, że jeśli nie zostaną wprowadzone jasne deklaracje dotyczące zasad i terminów uruchomienia programu dopłat, dezorientacja zarówno klientów, jak i sprzedających będzie jeszcze bardziej wpływać na rynek.

Katarzyna Tworska, dyrektor zarządzająca REDNET 24, dodaje, że odroczony popyt z 2022 roku został zaspokojony już w 2023 roku. Obecnie, ze względu na spadek rentowności najmu, maleje także popyt inwestycyjny. Kupujący bardziej dokładnie analizują ofertę i dłużej podejmują decyzję o zakupie mieszkania, co Tworska uważa za pozytywne zjawisko.

Dodatkowo, dyrektor REDNET 24 zauważa większą liczbę promocji, takich jak dni otwarte, obniżone ceny i elastyczne harmonogramy płatności, oferowane przez deweloperów. Maj był dla nich czasem planowania nowych inwestycji, a także działań promocyjnych i marketingowych.

