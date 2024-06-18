Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wprowadzenie nowych regulacji dotyczących budowli ochronnych i schronów

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 czerwca, 2024

Projekt ustawy dotyczący ochrony ludności i obrony cywilnej, przygotowany przez Ministerstwo Spraw Wewnętrznych i Administracji, przewiduje szereg zmian w tym zakresie. Jednym z najważniejszych założeń jest podział obiektów zbiorowej ochrony na kategorie, takie jak budowle ochronne, miejsca doraźnego schronienia oraz ukrycia.

Nowe przepisy określają, że budowle ochronne i miejsca doraźnego schronienia będą musiały spełniać określone wymagania budowlane, techniczne i lokalizacyjne. Będą musiały posiadać urządzenia wentylacyjne, wyjścia ewakuacyjne, zasilanie energią i wodą oraz inne elementy zapewniające bezpieczeństwo i przetrwanie osób znajdujących się w tych obiektach.

Ważnym elementem projektu jest także przypisanie obiektom kategorii odporności, tak aby ich pojemność spełniała wymogi zapewniające schronienie dla określonego odsetka populacji w sytuacji zagrożenia. Obiekty ochronne w miastach powinny zapewnić schronienie dla co najmniej 25% populacji miasta, natomiast obiekty poza granicami administracyjnymi miast dla co najmniej 15% populacji. Natomiast we wszystkich obiektach zbiorowej ochrony musi być przewidziane schronienie dla co najmniej 50% populacji.

Projekt przewiduje również, że budowle ochronne będą podlegać zaliczeniu do obiektów zbiorowej ochrony na podstawie porozumienia między organem ochrony ludności a właścicielem budynku. W uzasadnionych przypadkach organ ochrony ludności będzie miał prawo do nakazania właścicielowi przygotowania budowli do użycia w sytuacji zagrożenia.

Rząd planuje również wprowadzenie wsparcia finansowego dla właścicieli i zarządców budowli ochronnych poprzez Fundusz Ochrony Ludności i Obrony Cywilnej. Wsparcie to będzie mogło wynieść nawet do 80% kosztów związanych z budową, remontem, przystosowaniem i utrzymaniem obiektów zbiorowej ochrony.

Zmiany projektu dotyczą także planowania przestrzennego, które będzie musiało uwzględniać lokalizację budowli ochronnych oraz zapewnienie dostępu dla pojazdów ratowniczych i ewakuacyjnych.

Warto zauważyć, że projekt zakłada również utworzenie niejawnej ewidencji obiektów zbiorowej ochrony, która będzie prowadzona przez odpowiednie organy na szczeblu powiatowym, miejskim i wojewódzkim. Ewidencja będzie obejmować informacje o istniejących obiektach ochronnych, planowanych miejscach schronienia oraz podział na obiekty publiczne i niepubliczne.

Projekt ustawy ma na celu poprawę bezpieczeństwa i ochrony ludności w przypadku zagrożeń i katastrof. Organizacja i przystosowanie budowli ochronnych do spełnienia wymagań określonych w projekcie zapewni odpowiednią ochronę dla mieszkańców w razie potrzeby. Przyjęcie nowych przepisów wpłynie na poprawę gotowości i przygotowania kraju do skutecznego działania w przypadku sytuacji kryzysowych.

The proposed legislation regarding the protection of the population and civil defense, prepared by the Ministry of Interior and Administration, envisions several changes in this area. One of the most important provisions is the categorization of collective protection facilities into types such as protective buildings, temporary shelter places, and hiding places.

The new regulations specify that protective buildings and temporary shelter places will need to meet specific construction, technical, and locational requirements. They will be required to have ventilation systems, evacuation exits, power and water supply, and other elements ensuring the safety and survival of individuals inside these facilities.

An important aspect of the project is the assignment of resilience categories to these facilities, in order for their capacity to meet the requirements for sheltering a certain percentage of the population in the event of a threat. Protective facilities in cities should provide shelter for at least 25% of the population, while those outside city boundaries should accommodate at least 15% of the population. Furthermore, all collective protection facilities must be designed to shelter at least 50% of the population.

The project also proposes that protective buildings be classified as collective protection facilities based on an agreement between the civil defense authority and the building owner. In justified cases, the civil defense authority will have the right to order the owner to prepare the building for use in emergency situations.

The government also plans to introduce financial support for owners and managers of protective buildings through the Population and Civil Defense Protection Fund. This support could cover up to 80% of the costs associated with construction, renovation, adaptation, and maintenance of collective protection facilities.

The project’s changes also affect spatial planning, which will have to take into account the location of protective buildings and ensure access for rescue and evacuation vehicles.

It is worth noting that the project also includes the establishment of a confidential registry of collective protection facilities, to be maintained by relevant authorities at the district, municipal, and voivodeship levels. The registry will include information about existing protective facilities, planned shelter locations, and a division into public and private facilities.

The aim of the proposed legislation is to improve the safety and protection of the population in the event of threats and disasters. Organizing and adapting protective buildings to meet the requirements outlined in the project will provide adequate protection for residents when needed. The adoption of these new provisions will improve the country’s readiness and preparedness for effective crisis response.