Wzrost cen mieszkań a pensje w Polskich miastach

18 czerwca, 2024

Ceny mieszkań w polskich miastach szybko rosną, a pensje nie nadążają za tą dynamiką. Dane Bankier.pl pokazują, że przez ostatnie pięć lat średnie ceny transakcyjne kawalerek wzrosły o około 5-25 punktów procentowych szybciej niż przeciętne wynagrodzenie brutto w poszczególnych województwach. Ostatnio sytuacja się pogorszyła i ceny mieszkań odbiegają od dostępności dla przeciętnych zarobków.

Analiza przeprowadzona przez Bankier.pl pokazała, że mieszkańcy Warszawy i Krakowa musieliby pracować aż 56 miesięcy, czyli około 4,6 roku, żeby zgromadzić całkowitą sumę potrzebną do zakupu 35-metrowej kawalerki. Sytuacja w innych miastach również nie jest optymalna. Na przykład, w Łodzi potrzeba byłoby 33 wypłat, a w Gdańsku, Wrocławiu i Poznaniu odpowiednio 54 i 52. Tylko miasto Łódź wyróżnia się nieco niższym współczynnikiem, wynoszącym 42.

Wzrost cen mieszkań jest szczególnie wysoki w porównaniu do wzrostu wynagrodzeń. W ciągu ostatniego roku liczba wypłat potrzebnych na zakup 35-metrowego mieszkania wzrosła we wszystkich analizowanych miastach. Nawet w Warszawie i Krakowie, gdzie współczynnik był niższy niż 50 przed rokiem, wzrosła do odpowiednio 56 i 56. W Łodzi, gdzie współczynnik wynosił 39, wzrósł do 42.

Ceny mieszkań wzrosły także nominalnie. Za kawalerki płaci się teraz od 1655 zł/mkw. do 3171 zł/mkw. więcej niż w analogicznym okresie rok temu. Przeciętne wynagrodzenie brutto wzrosło od 762 zł (w Gdańsku) do 1094 zł (w Warszawie).

Wydaje się, że ta tendencja wzrostowa nie zostanie zatrzymana w najbliższej przyszłości. Wzrost cen mieszkań przewyższa wzrost wynagrodzeń, a sytuacja jest podobna w innych krajach europejskich. Zgodnie z raportem Deloitte Property Index 2023, mieszkańcy Słowacji muszą najdłużej odkładać na zakup mieszkania, potrzebując średnio 14,1 rocznych pensji brutto na 70-metrowy lokal. W Polsce, według tych samych danych, na zakup takiego mieszkania potrzeba nieco ponad 8 rocznych pensji.

Industry Insights and Market Forecasts:

– The real estate market in Poland has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as urbanization, low interest rates, and increased demand from both domestic and foreign buyers. However, the rising prices and affordability issues are now beginning to impact the market.

– Market forecasts suggest that the upward trend in apartment prices is likely to continue, with demand outstripping supply in many cities. This imbalance is expected to fuel further price increases in the near future.

– The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the real estate market. While it initially caused a slowdown in activity, the market has rebounded quickly, driven in part by low interest rates and changing housing preferences resulting from remote work trends.

– Government policies aimed at improving housing affordability and increasing the housing supply have been implemented, but their effectiveness in addressing the issue remains to be seen.

Industry Issues and Challenges:

– The growing disparity between apartment prices and wages poses a significant challenge for people looking to enter the housing market or upgrade their living conditions. The affordability gap is particularly pronounced in major cities like Warsaw and Krakow, where population and economic growth have driven up demand and prices.

– The lack of affordable housing options is also a concern, as it limits housing opportunities for low- and middle-income individuals and families. This further exacerbates the affordability issue and can contribute to social inequality.

– The reliance on mortgage loans to finance property purchases also introduces financial risks for households, especially if interest rates were to rise or if job stability is uncertain.

