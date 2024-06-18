Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zaciszne mieszkanie w Szczecinie – licytacja komornicza to okazja dla oszczędnych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Planujesz zakup nieruchomości w atrakcyjnej cenie? Licytacja komornicza może być doskonałym rozwiązaniem. Oglądając oferty od komornika w Szczecinie, możesz znaleźć swoje wymarzone mieszkanie lub dom za znacznie niższą cenę niż na rynku.

Licytacje nie dotyczą jedynie nieruchomości. Wśród licytowanych przedmiotów znajdują się również samochody, sprzęt RTV i AGD, lokale użytkowe, miejsca parkingowe oraz grunty. Ceny wywoławcze są zazwyczaj ustalane na podstawie aktualnej wartości rynkowej, jednak samo przebieg licytacji może znacząco podnieść cenę ostateczną.

Zanim przystąpisz do licytacji, musisz złożyć rękojmię w wysokości jednej dziesiątej szacowanej sumy. Możesz to zrobić gotówką lub w formie książeczki oszczędnościowej, która jest upoważniona do wypłaty całego wkładu zgodnie z postanowieniem sądu. Przed dokonaniem wpłaty, upewnij się, że numer konta bankowego jest prawidłowy. Możesz to sprawdzić na stronie internetowej odpowiedniego sądu rejonowego lub skonsultować się z kancelarią komorniczą.

Licytacje mieszkań odbywają się regularnie, więc warto śledzić dostępne oferty na stronach internetowych. Dzięki temu będziesz na bieżąco z najnowszymi możliwościami. Pamiętaj, żeby sprawdzić wiarygodność informacji, w szczególności poprzez kontakt z kancelarią komorniczą lub sądem.

Zakup nieruchomości na licytacji komorniczej może być ciekawą przygodą i szansą na zaoszczędzenie pieniędzy. Dlatego warto śledzić oferty w Szczecinie i być gotowym do wzięcia udziału w licytacji. Nie przegap okazji, bo Twój wymarzony dom czy mieszkanie może być dużo bliżej, niż myślisz.

The real estate industry is a highly competitive market with fluctuating prices. For those looking to purchase a property at an attractive price, a foreclosure auction, also known as a court execution sale, can be an excellent solution. These auctions, organized by the court enforcement officer (komornik) in Szczecin, offer properties at significantly lower prices compared to the market.

In addition to real estate, various items such as cars, electronic devices, household appliances, commercial spaces, parking spots, and land are also available for auction. The starting prices are usually based on the current market value, but the bidding process itself can significantly increase the final price.

Before participating in an auction, potential buyers need to provide a deposit equal to one-tenth of the estimated amount. This deposit can be made in cash or in the form of a savings account book authorized for full withdrawal, according to the court’s decision. Prior to making the deposit, it is important to ensure that the bank account number provided is correct. This can be verified on the website of the relevant district court or by consulting with the enforcement office.

Foreclosure auctions for properties take place regularly, so it is worth keeping an eye on the available offers on the auction websites. This will help interested buyers stay up to date with the latest opportunities. It is crucial to verify the credibility of the information, especially by contacting the enforcement office or the court.

Participating in a foreclosure auction can be an exciting adventure and a chance to save money when purchasing a property. Therefore, it is advisable to closely monitor the offers in Szczecin and be prepared to participate in the bidding process. Don’t miss out on the opportunity, as your dream home or apartment may be much closer than you think.