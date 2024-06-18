Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zakup gruntów przez CTP w gminie Wiskitki otwiera nowe możliwości dla przedsiębiorców

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

CTP, lider w branży nieruchomości przemysłowych i logistycznych, kontynuuje rozwój swojego polskiego portfolio. Ostatnia transakcja przyniosła firmie dodatkowe 8,5 ha gruntów o dużym potencjale inwestycyjnym, zlokalizowanych w gminie Wiskitki. CTP inwestuje w te tereny ze względu na ich bliskość węzła autostrady A2 oraz aglomeracji warszawskiej, co przyciąga uwagę przedsiębiorców zainteresowanych powierzchnią magazynową w regionie.

Bartosz Domański z firmy doradczej JLL, która pośredniczyła w transakcji, podkreśla korzyści wynikające z planowanej inwestycji Centralnego Portu Komunikacyjnego w okolicy. Jest to atut, który wzbudza zainteresowanie inwestorów na etapie planowania projektów.

CTP zamierza rozbudować kompleks CTPark Warsaw West o dodatkowe 36 tys. mkw. powierzchni najmu. Celem tego rozszerzenia jest stworzenie hubu biznesowego, który będzie centrum współpracy i wymiany know-how dla firm działających w różnych sektorach, takich jak automotive, przemysł, handel i logistyka. Ta lokalizacja posiada ogromny potencjał, który może przyciągnąć przedsiębiorców z różnych branż.

Zakup gruntów przez CTP otwiera nowe możliwości dla przedsiębiorców, którzy coraz częściej poszukują mniejszych, tańszych działek budowlanych na przedmieściach dużych aglomeracji. Jest to szansa na rozwój dla firm, które chcą zwiększyć swoją działalność w strategicznej lokalizacji blisko Warszawy. Dalsze inwestycje CTP mogą przyczynić się do wzrostu gospodarczego regionu, tworząc nowe miejsca pracy i zapewniając firmom dogodne warunki do rozwoju.

CTP, a leader in the industrial and logistics real estate industry, continues to expand its portfolio in Poland. In its latest transaction, the company acquired an additional 8.5 hectares of land with significant investment potential in the municipality of Wiskitki. CTP is investing in these areas due to their proximity to the A2 highway junction and the Warsaw agglomeration, which attracts the attention of entrepreneurs interested in warehouse space in the region.

Bartosz Domański from JLL, the advisory firm that facilitated the transaction, highlights the benefits of the planned investment in the Central Communication Port in the area. This is an advantage that attracts investor interest at the project planning stage.

CTP plans to expand the CTPark Warsaw West complex with an additional 36,000 square meters of rental space. The aim of this expansion is to create a business hub which will serve as a center for collaboration and knowledge exchange for companies operating in various sectors such as automotive, industrial, trade, and logistics. This location has tremendous potential that can attract entrepreneurs from different industries.

The acquisition of land by CTP opens up new opportunities for entrepreneurs who are increasingly seeking smaller, more affordable building plots on the outskirts of major agglomerations. This is an opportunity for companies looking to expand their operations in a strategic location close to Warsaw. Further investments by CTP can contribute to the economic growth of the region, creating new job opportunities and providing favorable conditions for companies to thrive.