Zmiany w podatku od nieruchomości budzą kontrowersje

Opublikowany projekt nowelizacji ustawy o podatku rolnym, ustawy o podatkach i opłatach lokalnych, ustawy o podatku leśnym oraz ustawy o opłacie skarbowej, dotyczący zmian w podatku od nieruchomości, wzbudza wiele kontrowersji. Zgodnie z projektem, wprowadzone zostaną definicje budynku i budowli, wskutek czego różne obiekty, które były wcześniej zwolnione z tej daniny, zostaną objęte nią ustawowo. Projekt ma zostać przyjęty przez rząd w III kwartale 2024 roku, a ustawa wejdzie w życie na początku 2025 roku.

Zmiany w podatku od nieruchomości najbardziej dotkną właścicieli nieruchomości, zwłaszcza firmy posiadające obszerną infrastrukturę. Firmy energetyczne na razie nie składają komentarzy na temat projektu nowelizacji. Rozwiązania przedstawione w nowelizacji budzą również obawy przedstawicieli samorządów, którzy obawiają się funkcjonowania w obrocie budowli, które nie zostały uwzględnione w projektowanej liście obiektów objętych opodatkowaniem.

Mimo pewnych kontrowersji, autorzy projektu twierdzą, że zmiany przyniosą pewność prawna i ograniczą dotychczasowe spory. Niektóre zapisy projektu są korzystne dla podatników, na przykład podatek od garaży w budynkach mieszkalnych będzie ustalany jak podatek od mieszkań. Jednakże samorządy mogą ponieść straty finansowe, szczególnie związane z obniżeniem stawek podatku od garaży wolnostojących.

Projekt nowelizacji wywołuje również krytykę. Wprowadza on nowe obowiązki dla mieszkańców i stwarza zbędne obciążenia biurokratyczne związane z koniecznością składania informacji podatkowych. Krytycy uważają, że postulaty uporządkowania wątpliwości prawnych i zachowania dochodów dla gmin nie zostaną w pełni zrealizowane.

Projekt zakłada również rezygnację ze zwolnienia z podatku od nieruchomości dla terminali kolejowych, które zostało uchwalone wcześniej, ale oczekiwano na opinię Komisji Europejskiej ws. legalności tej pomocy publicznej. Decyzja o rezygnacji ma spowodować wiele problemów i konieczność ponownego przejrzenia majątku przez przedsiębiorstwa. Czas jest tutaj kluczowym elementem, ponieważ firmy będą musiały złożyć nowe deklaracje podatkowe do końca stycznia 2025 roku, a dla wielu z nich będzie to duże wyzwanie. Samorządy natomiast będą uważnie przyglądać się deklaracjom, gdy już je otrzymają.

