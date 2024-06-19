Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Czy naprawdę brakuje mieszkań? Rzeczywisty problem rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Czy w Stanach Zjednoczonych brakuje mieszkań? To powszechne przekonanie, które można znaleźć w publikacjach popularnonaukowych i branżowych. Jednak najnowsze badanie przeprowadzone przez University of Kansas podaje zupełnie odmienne wnioski.

Okazuje się, że na rynku nieruchomości w USA nie ma ogólnego niedoboru mieszkań. Według danych analizowanych przez badaczy, liczba dostępnych mieszkań jest wystarczająca. Problemem jest jednak ich przystępność cenowa.

Badanie skoncentrowało się na grupie osób o niskich dochodach. Okazało się, że liczba oddanych do użytku mieszkań w USA przekroczyła liczbę nowych rodzin w ciągu ostatnich dwudziestu lat. To sugeruje, że mieszkań dla tych osób jest wystarczająco dużo. Niemniej jednak, utrzymująco się wysokie ceny uniemożliwiają im dostęp do nieruchomości.

Nie wszyscy rynki mieszkaniowe są jednakowe. W niektórych regionach mogą występować niedobory, podczas gdy w innych nadwyżka dostępnych mieszkań. Trzeba również zauważyć, że pomimo ogólnej dostępności mieszkań dla właścicieli, prawie wszystkie duże miasta mają zbyt mało nieruchomości dostępnych dla osób o bardzo niskich dochodach, które potrzebują mieszkań do wynajęcia.

Ciekawym zjawiskiem jest również duża liczba pustostanów. W 2020 roku aż 9,7% mieszkań w USA było pustych, co stanowi prawie 14 milionów lokali. Choć jest to więcej niż 20 lat wcześniej, jest to jednak mniej niż w czasie kryzysu rynku nieruchomości w latach 2007-2009.

Podsumowując, problem rynku nieruchomości w USA nie polega na braku mieszkań, lecz na przystępności cenowej. Wysokie ceny uniemożliwiają wielu osobom o niskich dochodach dostęp do nieruchomości. Zamiast skupiać się na budowie większej liczby mieszkań, eksperci zalecają skoncentrowanie się na rozwiązaniu problemu przystępności cenowej. Pomaganie ludziom w utrzymaniu dostępnych zasobów mieszkaniowych byłoby bardziej opłacalne niż rozszerzanie budowy nowych domów w nadziei, że ceny spadną.

In the United States, the housing market is often believed to suffer from a shortage of homes. However, a recent study conducted by the University of Kansas presents a different perspective. The research reveals that there is not a general housing shortage in the US market; rather, the issue lies in housing affordability.

While analyzing data, researchers found that the number of available homes in the country is sufficient. The problem arises when it comes to the affordability of these homes, particularly for individuals with low incomes. The study specifically focused on low-income individuals and discovered that the number of new homes constructed in the past twenty years exceeded the number of new families. This suggests that there are an adequate number of homes for these individuals, but high prices prevent them from accessing the market.

It’s important to note that housing markets vary across regions. Some areas may experience shortages, while others may have an excess of available homes. It should also be noted that despite the overall availability of homes for homeownership, nearly all major cities have insufficient properties available for individuals with very low incomes who require rental homes.

Another intriguing phenomenon is the significant number of vacant homes. In 2020, approximately 9.7% of homes in the US were vacant, accounting for nearly 14 million properties. Although this is higher than twenty years ago, it is still lower than during the real estate market crisis of 2007-2009.

To sum up, the housing market problem in the US is not about a shortage of homes but rather about affordability. High prices restrict many individuals with low incomes from accessing housing. Instead of solely focusing on constructing more homes, experts recommend addressing the issue of affordability. Assisting people in maintaining access to affordable housing resources would prove more cost-effective than expanding new home construction in hopes of lowering prices.

For more information on the US housing market, you can refer to reputable sources such as:

Zillow: An online real estate marketplace platform that provides data and insights on the US housing market.

National Association of Realtors: The largest trade association for real estate professionals in the US, offering research and analysis on the housing market.

Census Bureau: The US Census Bureau provides comprehensive data on housing, including homeownership rates, vacancies, and affordability.

These sources can provide further insights into the industry, market forecasts, and issues related to the US housing market.