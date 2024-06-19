Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii pracuje nad zatrzymaniem nielegalnej samowoli budowlanej

Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii (MRiT) od kilku miesięcy podejmuje prace mające na celu zahamowanie nielegalnej samowoli budowlanej, która często towarzyszy powstawaniu „domów bez formalności”. Zgodnie z informacjami przekazanymi przez resortowy organ prasowy, po uzgodnieniach międzyresortowych odbędzie się konferencja uzgodnieniowa, a następnie projekt zostanie skierowany do rozpatrzenia przez Stały Komitet Rady Ministrów.

Jak podaje Prawo.pl, obecnie procedowany projekt nowelizacji ustawy Prawo budowlane przewiduje, że urzędnik będzie miał prawo sprawdzenia zarówno formalnej, jak i merytorycznej dokumentacji dostarczonej przez inwestora. Jeżeli dokumentacja okaże się niezupełna lub niezgodna z przepisami, starosta lub prezydent miasta będą mogli zgłosić sprzeciw.

Od 3 stycznia 2022 roku obowiązują nowe zasady dotyczące budowy domów o powierzchni zabudowy do 70 m2 bez konieczności uzyskania pozwolenia na budowę. Inwestor ma możliwość skorzystania z uproszczonej procedury, jeśli planuje budowę własnego, dwukondygnacyjnego domu przeznaczonego na cele mieszkaniowe, którego obszar oddziaływania mieści się w całości na działce, na której został zaprojektowany, oraz ma prawo do dysponowania daną nieruchomością na cele budowlane. W ramach tej procedury nie ma wymogu zatrudniania kierownika budowy, ani prowadzenia dziennika budowy. Jeśli nie ma miejscowego planu zagospodarowania przestrzennego, warunki zabudowy będą wydawane w ciągu 21 dni. Organ administracji architektoniczno-budowlanej nie będzie miał możliwości zgłoszenia sprzeciwu wobec zgłoszonej budowy, jednak organy nadzoru budowlanego będą mogły kontrolować jej przebieg.

Inwestor może przystąpić do budowy niezwłocznie po złożeniu zgłoszenia organowi administracji architektoniczno-budowlanej wraz z projektem budowlanym oraz zawiadomieniu organu nadzoru budowlanego o planowanym terminie rozpoczęcia prac budowlanych. Wniosek w ramach uproszczonej procedury można złożyć na stronie e-Budownictwo.

The Ministry of Development and Technology (MRiT) has been working for several months to curb illegal construction activities that often accompany the development of „informal homes”. According to information provided by the ministry’s press office, after inter-ministerial consultations, a conference will be held for agreement, and then the project will be submitted for consideration by the Permanent Committee of the Council of Ministers.

As reported by Prawo.pl, the currently processed amendment to the Construction Law provides that officials will have the right to examine both formal and substantive documentation provided by the investor. If the documentation proves to be incomplete or non-compliant with regulations, the district governor or the mayor will be able to raise objections.

Since January 3, 2022, new rules have been in place for the construction of houses with a built-up area of up to 70 m2 without the need for a construction permit. Investors have the option to use a simplified procedure if they plan to build their own two-story residential house, the influence area of which is completely contained within the plot on which it is designed, and they have the right to dispose of the property for construction purposes. Under this procedure, there is no requirement to hire a construction manager or maintain a construction journal. If there is no local spatial development plan, the conditions for construction will be issued within 21 days. The architectural and construction administration department will not have the possibility to raise objections to the declared construction, but construction supervision authorities will be able to monitor its progress.

Investors can start construction immediately after submitting the notification to the architectural and construction administration department along with the building design and notifying the construction supervision authority about the planned start date of the construction work. The simplified procedure application can be submitted through the e-Budownictwo website.

