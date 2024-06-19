Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Most łączący historię i nowoczesność – The Bridge

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 19 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

The Bridge to imponujący wieżowiec, który niedługo stanie się symbolem biznesowej Warszawy. Wyjątkowa bryła tego budynku, zaprojektowana przez holenderską pracownię UNStudio, wyróżnia się wśród innych wysokościowców stolicy. Na 40 kondygnacjach mieszczą się nowoczesne przestrzenie biurowe o łącznej powierzchni 47 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych, co czyni go najwyższym budynkiem tego typu w Polsce.

The Bridge jest mostem pomiędzy przeszłością a przyszłością, łącząc industrialną Woli z nowoczesnym obszarem miasta. Ten wyjątkowy projekt przyciąga zarówno przedsiębiorstwa poszukujące nowoczesnej powierzchni biurowej, jak i osoby ceniące charm starówki. To połączenie dwóch różnych światów, które tworzą niepowtarzalne miejsce na mapie warszawskiego biura – mówi dyrektor zarządzający Ghelamco Poland, Jarosław Zagórski.

Wieżowiec osiągnął swoją docelową wysokość 174 metrów w kwietniu tego roku. Obecnie trwają intensywne prace wykończeniowe oraz montaż szklanych paneli elewacyjnych. Wewnątrz budynku trwa wykańczanie pomieszczeń, montaż wind i systemów technicznych. Wyjątkowo wysokie lobby z antresolą, które łączy The Bridge z historycznym budynkiem Bellony, zachwyca swoją architekturą. Drewno, beton i roślinność dominują w wystroju tego miejsca.

W tym samym czasie Bellona, integralna część kompleksu biurowego The Bridge, przechodzi również metamorfozę. Remontowane są hol, schody i windy. Dodatkowo, powstaje park kieszonkowy przed wejściem do budynku, który zastąpi istniejący parking.

Najnowocześniejsze rozwiązania technologiczne i ekologiczne znajdą zastosowanie w The Bridge. Budynek będzie neutralny energetycznie i zasilany w 100% czystą energią, pochodzącą z farm fotowoltaicznych. Wewnątrz zastosowane zostaną innowacyjne systemy zarządzania energią, wodą i powietrzem. Ponadto, wieżowiec będzie wyposażony w specjalne rozwiązania antypandemiczne, w tym wirusobójcze lampy UV.

The Bridge to nie tylko imponujący wieżowiec, ale również doskonały przykład mostu, który łączy historię i nowoczesność, a także ekologię i innowacyjne technologie. Przewiduje się, że budowa zostanie zakończona w I kwartale przyszłego roku.

The Bridge is an impressive skyscraper that will soon become a symbol of business in Warsaw. Designed by the Dutch studio UNStudio, its unique shape distinguishes it among other high-rise buildings in the city. Spanning 40 floors, the building offers modern office spaces totaling 47,000 square meters, making it the tallest of its kind in Poland.

The Bridge serves as a bridge between the past and the future, connecting the industrial district of Wola with the modern area of the city. This exceptional project attracts both businesses in search of modern office space and individuals who appreciate the charm of the old town. It combines two different worlds, creating a unique place on Warsaw’s office map, according to Jarosław Zagórski, the managing director of Ghelamco Poland.

The tower reached its final height of 174 meters in April of this year. Currently, intensive finishing works and the installation of glass facade panels are underway. Inside the building, the interiors are being finalized, along with the installation of elevators and technical systems. The exceptionally tall lobby with a mezzanine, connecting The Bridge with the historic Bellona building, captivates with its architecture. Wood, concrete, and greenery dominate the interior design of this space.

At the same time, Bellona, an integral part of The Bridge office complex, is also undergoing a transformation. The hall, stairs, and elevators are being renovated. In addition, a pocket park is being created in front of the building’s entrance, replacing the existing parking lot.

The Bridge will incorporate the latest technological and ecological solutions. The building will be energy-neutral and powered by 100% clean energy from photovoltaic farms. Innovative energy, water, and air management systems will be implemented inside the building. Furthermore, the skyscraper will be equipped with special antipandemic solutions, including virus-killing UV lamps.

The Bridge is not only an impressive skyscraper but also an excellent example of a bridge that connects history and modernity, as well as ecology and innovative technologies. The construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

For more information about the project, you can visit the Ghelamco website.