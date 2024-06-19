Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe przepisy dotyczące świadectw energetycznych- konsekwencje finansowe dla właścicieli nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 19 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowe przepisy dotyczące świadectw energetycznych wchodzą w życie od 1 kwietnia 2024 roku, co ma ogromne konsekwencje dla właścicieli domów i mieszkań. Właściciele muszą teraz zwrócić szczególną uwagę na ten obowiązkowy dokument, którego brak może negatywnie odbić się na ich portfelach.

Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii wyjaśnia, że świadectwo energetyczne to dokument określający poziom zużycia energii w danym budynku. Informuje on o ilości energii potrzebnej do zaspokojenia potrzeb związanych z użytkowaniem nieruchomości. Głównym celem nowych przepisów jest promowanie efektywnego energetycznie budownictwa, a także wprowadzenie wymogu określonego przez prawo europejskie.

Dla budynków oddanych do użytku po 2009 roku świadectwo energetyczne jest wystawiane automatycznie. Jednak właściciele pozostałych nieruchomości muszą samodzielnie pokryć koszty jego uzyskania. Cena świadectwa może być różna, w zależności od lokalizacji nieruchomości, i wynosić od kilkuset do nawet 1,5 tysiąca złotych.

Ważne jest, aby właściciele zdawali sobie sprawę z konsekwencji braku posiadania świadectwa energetycznego. Brak tego dokumentu może skutkować karą w wysokości nawet 5 tysięcy złotych. Dlatego właściciele nieruchomości powinni zadbać o posiadanie świadectwa energetycznego już teraz, aby uniknąć nieprzyjemnych sytuacji w przyszłości.

Nowe przepisy dotyczące świadectw energetycznych mają ogromne znaczenie dla właścicieli nieruchomości. Jako dbający o swoje finanse i przyszłość, każdy właściciel powinien zawczasu zadbać o posiadanie tego dokumentu, aby uniknąć nieprzyjemnych konsekwencji w przyszłości. Teraz jest odpowiedni czas, aby pamiętać o tym i działać odpowiednio.

The energy certificate industry is set to experience significant changes with the new regulations coming into effect on April 1, 2024. These changes will have substantial implications for homeowners and property owners, who must now pay special attention to this mandatory document, as its absence can have a negative impact on their finances.

The Ministry of Development and Technology explains that an energy certificate is a document that determines the level of energy consumption in a particular building. It provides information about the amount of energy required to meet the needs associated with the use of the property. The main objective of the new regulations is to promote energy-efficient construction and comply with European laws.

For buildings constructed after 2009, energy certificates are automatically issued. However, owners of other properties must bear the costs of obtaining this certificate themselves. The price of the certificate may vary depending on the location of the property, ranging from a few hundred to even 1,500 Polish zlotys.

It is important for homeowners to be aware of the consequences of not having an energy certificate. Failure to possess this document can result in a fine of up to 5,000 Polish zlotys. Therefore, property owners should ensure they have an energy certificate in their possession as soon as possible to avoid unpleasant situations in the future.

The new regulations regarding energy certificates have significant implications for property owners. As responsible individuals concerned about their finances and future, every owner should proactively obtain this document to avoid any adverse consequences down the line. Now is the appropriate time to remember this and take appropriate action.

For more information about energy certificates and the related industry, you can visit Government Energy Portal.