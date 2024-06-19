Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowoczesne i ekologiczne osiedle Neo Praga

19 czerwca, 2024

Francuski deweloper Bouygues Immobilier Polska ogłosił nową inwestycję w warszawskiej dzielnicy Praga Południe. Osiedle Neo Praga powstanie przy ulicy Drwęckiej 12B, niedaleko planowanej stacji metra Mińska.

Osiedle Neo Praga powstaje z myślą o różnych grupach klientów, zarówno tych, którzy poszukują swojego pierwszego mieszkania, jak i rodzin, które chcą związać się z tą częścią miasta na długie lata. Inwestycja obejmie 104 mieszkania o zróżnicowanej powierzchni od 28 do 115 mkw. Niektóre z mieszkań będą dwupoziomowe. Każde z mieszkań będzie posiadać balkony lub tarasy, a mieszkańcy parteru będą mieć dostęp do ogródków. Ceny mieszkań rozpoczynają się od 520 tysięcy złotych. Na parterze zlokalizowane będą również lokale usługowe.

Deweloper zdecydował się na zastosowanie nowoczesnych materiałów budowlanych, które zapewnią doskonałą izolację akustyczną. Dzięki temu mieszkańcy nie będą narażeni na dźwięki sąsiadów ani hałas z zewnątrz. Ponadto, budynek zostanie zwieńczony zielonym dachem, co przyczyni się do poprawy ekologicznego charakteru inwestycji.

Dla osób korzystających z samochodu lub motocykla dostępne będzie miejsce parkingowe w podziemnym garażu. Natomiast dla miłośników rowerów przewidziane zostały stojaki oraz serwis z narzędziami.

Osiedle Neo Praga zostanie zaprojektowane w stonowanej kolorystyce, wykorzystując elewacyjne płytki klinkierowe. Wewnętrzne części budynku będą ozdobione miedzianymi detalami i dekoracyjnymi luksferami, które będą harmonijnie współgrać z ciepłym drewnem.

Jednym z wyróżniających się elementów inwestycji jest zastosowanie nowoczesnego systemu automatyki mieszkaniowej – Appartme. Dzięki temu systemowi mieszkańcy będą mogli kontrolować oświetlenie, ogrzewanie oraz zużycie energii za pomocą aplikacji mobilnej. System umożliwi również wyłączanie podłączonych urządzeń oraz odcięcie dopływu prądu do gniazdek jednym kliknięciem. To innowacyjne rozwiązanie w pełni dostępne będzie dla wszystkich mieszkańców osiedla Neo Praga.

Francuski deweloper pokłada duże nadzieje w tej inwestycji, wpisując ją w trend nowoczesnych i ekologicznych rozwiązań. Osiedle Neo Praga stwarza doskonałe warunki zarówno do wygodnego mieszkania, jak i dbania o środowisko.

The real estate industry in Poland has been growing steadily in recent years, with developers like Bouygues Immobilier Polska contributing to the expansion. The newly announced project, Osiedle Neo Praga, located in the Praga Południe district in Warsaw, aims to cater to various groups of clients, including first-time homebuyers and families interested in settling in this part of the city.

Osiedle Neo Praga will consist of 104 apartments of varying sizes, ranging from 28 to 115 square meters. Some of the apartments will be duplexes, providing a unique living experience. Each unit will come with balconies or terraces, and ground-floor residents will have access to private gardens. The prices of the apartments will start from 520,000 Polish zlotys. Additionally, there will be commercial spaces on the ground floor for various services.

To ensure a high-quality living environment, the developer has opted for modern building materials that offer excellent soundproofing. This will protect the residents from noise disturbances from both neighbors and external sources. Furthermore, the building will be crowned with a green roof, adding to the eco-friendly character of the investment.

For those who own cars or motorcycles, underground parking spaces will be available. Bicycle enthusiasts will also have access to bicycle racks and a service area with tools.

The design of Osiedle Neo Praga will feature a subtle color palette, incorporating brick tiles on the façade. The interior parts of the building will be adorned with copper details and decorative lamps, creating a harmonious blend with warm wood accents.

One standout feature of the project is the implementation of a modern home automation system called Appartme. This system will allow residents to control lighting, heating, and energy consumption through a mobile application. The system will also enable users to switch off connected devices and cut off power to sockets with a single click. This innovative solution will be available to all residents of Osiedle Neo Praga.

The French developer has high hopes for this investment, aligning it with the trend of embracing modern and eco-friendly solutions. Osiedle Neo Praga offers excellent conditions for comfortable living while promoting environmental sustainability.

The French developer has high hopes for this investment, aligning it with the trend of embracing modern and eco-friendly solutions. Osiedle Neo Praga offers excellent conditions for comfortable living while promoting environmental sustainability.