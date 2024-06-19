Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Podatek od nieruchomości: Jak opodatkowane będą urządzenia energetyczne?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zmiany w polskim prawie podatkowym dotyczące opodatkowania budowli budzą wątpliwości i niejasności wśród ekspertów. Nowa ustawa wprowadza zasadę opodatkowania budowli jako „całości techniczno-użytkowej”, co ma wpływ na urządzenia energetyczne takie jak panele fotowoltaiczne.

Zdaniem Rafała Krana, doradcy podatkowego i partnera w MDDP, opodatkowanie urządzeń energetycznych, takich jak panele fotowoltaiczne, będzie obejmować nie tylko samą infrastrukturę, ale także wartościowe urządzenia elektroniczne sterujące przepływem prądu czy emisją fal radiowych. Jest to niekorzystna zmiana dla podatników, ponieważ zwiększa podstawę opodatkowania.

Ponadto, w przypadku elektrowni słonecznych, jeszcze większe problemy mogą pojawić się z opodatkowaniem paneli fotowoltaicznych, które stanowią znaczącą część wartości elektrowni. Według Rafała Krana, treść związana z opodatkowaniem budowli pozostawia organom szeroką możliwość opodatkowania zarówno konstrukcji nośnej, jak i paneli fotowoltaicznych.

Wprowadzone zmiany budzą także wątpliwości co do interpretacji pojęć użytych w ustawie. Według ekspertów, użyto wielu słów, takich jak „kontenery” czy „urządzenia techniczne”, które trzeba będzie interpretować według specjalistycznej siatki pojęciowej z prawa budowlanego.

Warto zauważyć, że niektóre obiekty będą mogły być traktowane zarówno jako budynek, jak i budowla, co dodatkowo wprowadza niejasności i utrudnia interpretację przepisów.

W obliczu tych zmian, eksperci sugerują, że lepszym rozwiązaniem byłoby odniesienie się w ustawie do klasyfikacji środków trwałych, gdzie opisy poszczególnych obiektów są bardziej precyzyjne.

The changes in Polish tax law regarding the taxation of buildings are causing doubts and uncertainties among experts. The new law introduces the principle of taxing buildings as a „technical-utilitarian whole,” which has an impact on energy devices such as photovoltaic panels.

According to Rafał Kran, a tax advisor and partner at MDDP, the taxation of energy devices, such as photovoltaic panels, will include not only the infrastructure itself but also valuable electronic devices that control the flow of electricity or emit radio waves. This is an unfavorable change for taxpayers as it increases the tax base.

Furthermore, in the case of solar power plants, even greater problems may arise with the taxation of photovoltaic panels, which constitute a significant part of the plant’s value. According to Rafał Kran, the wording related to the taxation of buildings allows authorities wide scope for taxing both the supporting structure and photovoltaic panels.

The introduced changes also raise doubts about the interpretation of the terms used in the law. According to experts, many words such as „containers” or „technical devices” have been used, which will need to be interpreted according to the specialized conceptual framework of construction law.

It is worth noting that some objects may be treated as both a building and a structure, further adding to the uncertainties and hindering the interpretation of the regulations.

In the face of these changes, experts suggest that a better solution would have been to refer to the classification of fixed assets in the law, where the descriptions of individual objects are more precise.

