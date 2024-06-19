Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rewolucja w podatku od nieruchomości: nowe definicje i rozszerzenie zakresu opodatkowania

Ministerstwo Finansów opublikowało projekt zmian w podatku od nieruchomości, które stanowią rewolucję w zakresie opodatkowania. Według eksperckiej analizy Deloitte Polska, nowe definicje budowli i budynku mogą pociągnąć za sobą poważne zmiany dla podatników.

Nowe definicje budowli i budynku mają charakter autonomiczny i nie zawierają odesłania do Prawa budowlanego. Zgodnie z projektem, budowlą będzie rozumiane wiele różnych obiektów, takich jak obiekty sportowe, oczyszczalnie ścieków, obiekty hydrotechniczne, stacje uzdatniania wody, obiekty obronne i wiele innych.

Największą zmianą jest wprowadzenie definicji trwałego związku z gruntem. To oznacza, że obiekty takie jak obiekty kontenerowe lub urządzenia techniczne, które są trwale związane z gruntem i nie mogą być przemieszczone przez czynniki zewnętrzne, będą podlegać opodatkowaniu jako budowle.

Projekt przewiduje również, że budowle i budynki muszą być wykonane z użyciem wyrobów budowlanych. Nie jest już wymagane ich wznoszenie, ale samo wykonanie z użyciem wyrobów budowlanych jest wystarczające.

Wprowadzenie nowych definicji może oznaczać istotne rozszerzenie zakresu opodatkowania budowli. Pojęcie całości techniczno-użytkowej, które stanowiło już źródło wątpliwości, może być wykorzystywane do rozszerzania definicji budowli na różnego rodzaju urządzenia techniczne powiązane z budowlami.

Projekt zawiera również inne istotne zmiany, takie jak opodatkowanie części obiektów jako budynków, nawet jeśli reszta obiektu kwalifikuje się jako budowla.

Całość techniczno-użytkowa jest zdefiniowana jako zespół elementów niezbędnych do realizacji określonego celu gospodarczego, które są powiązane ze sobą w taki sposób, że żaden z nich samodzielnie nie może zrealizować tego celu.

Nowe definicje i rozszerzenie zakresu opodatkowania budynków i budowli budzą obawy przed niekontrolowanym rozciąganiem definicji i opodatkowaniem różnych urządzeń technicznych. Czy to oznacza, że urządzenia prefabrykowane również podlegają opodatkowaniu podatkiem od nieruchomości?

Nowy projekt zmian w podatku od nieruchomości wnosi istotne różnice i rewolucję w zakresie opodatkowania. Nie ma wątpliwości, że wprowadzi on wielkie zmiany dla podatników, którzy powinni przygotować się na nowe obowiązki podatkowe związane z budowlami i budynkami.

The proposed changes in the real estate tax, as published by the Ministry of Finance, are set to revolutionize the taxation system. According to expert analysis by Deloitte Polska, the new definitions of structures and buildings could bring about significant changes for taxpayers.

The new definitions of structures and buildings are autonomous in nature and do not reference the Building Law. According to the proposal, a structure will be understood as various different objects, such as sports facilities, sewage treatment plants, hydro-technical facilities, water treatment plants, defense facilities, and many others.

The biggest change is the introduction of the definition of a permanent connection to the ground. This means that objects such as container structures or technical equipment that are permanently connected to the ground and cannot be moved by external factors will be subject to taxation as buildings.

The proposal also states that structures and buildings must be made using construction products. It is no longer required for them to be erected, but their execution using construction products is sufficient.

The introduction of these new definitions could mean a significant expansion of the scope of taxation for buildings. The concept of technical and functional integrity, which has already been a source of uncertainty, can be used to expand the definition of buildings to various types of technical devices related to structures.

The proposal also includes other significant changes, such as taxing parts of structures as buildings, even if the rest of the structure qualifies as a construction.

Technical and functional integrity is defined as a set of elements necessary for the realization of a specific economic purpose, which are interconnected in such a way that none of them can achieve this purpose independently.

The new definitions and expansion of the taxation scope for buildings and structures raise concerns about the uncontrolled stretching of definitions and taxation of various technical devices. Does this mean that prefab structures will also be subject to real estate tax?

The new proposal for changes in real estate tax brings about significant differences and revolutionizes the taxation system. There is no doubt that it will introduce major changes for taxpayers, who should prepare for new tax obligations related to buildings and structures.

